Governor Stein Provides Updates on Severe Weather Impacting North Carolina & Issues Safety Guidance

Today, Governor Stein and emergency officials provided updates on severe weather impacting the state and are urging all North Carolinians to prepare for severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, isolated tornadoes, and damaging wind gusts. As the storm continues to move eastward throughout the day, North Carolinians should stay tuned to emergency alerts and have a plan to take cover if necessary.

“Our State Emergency Response Team is in contact with its partners across the state and ready to respond with any tool at its disposal to keep North Carolinians safe through this severe weather,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Please listen to your local weather forecast for updates, enable emergency alerts on your cell phone, and have a plan to take immediate cover if a severe weather warning for tornadoes is issued for your area.”

Preparedness Tips:

During periods of severe weather, it is important to go inside a sturdy structure and to the middle of the building, away from windows.

You should secure all outdoor items at your house that could become airborne in gusty winds.

Make sure your cell phone is charged and that you have enabled emergency alerts so you can be informed by local emergency management and by the National Weather Service.

Have a plan to take cover if a severe weather warning is issued for your area.

As a reminder, a watch is a reminder that weather conditions may support severe weather conditions. A warning means that hazardous weather conditions are expected and imminent.

Visit www.readync.gov for more information on how you and your family can be prepared.

A tornado watch has been issued for 24 counties across the Triangle and surrounding counties to the coastal plain until 1:00 pm. Counties impacted by warnings and watches will be updated here. Structural damages from winds have been reported in Union County and state emergency management officials remain in contact with local emergency management to assist as needed.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for much of North Carolina through Wednesday evening. The Wind Advisory across much of the Outer Banks remains in effect through 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for higher elevations across portions of the mountains through early Wednesday afternoon where wind gusts up to 70mph are expected.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe storms slightly westward to include western portions of central North Carolina and remains in place for the eastern half of the state with a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) in place across the foothills. The primary impacts will be damaging wind gusts (up to 75mph) and tornadoes where some tornadoes may become strong, especially across eastern North Carolina. While severe storms are possible across much of North Carolina today, the strongest severe storms are most likely along and east of the US-1 corridor Wednesday afternoon and evening. While any additional development is not expected to become as severe, storms may redevelop late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening across portions of the Piedmont. Risk levels vary across the state; North Carolinians should pay attention to local forecasts and make plans that are appropriate for the risk level in their area.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is now in effect through 1:00 a.m. Thursday for Ocracoke & Hatteras Islands as well as the northern Outer Banks where minor soundside coastal flooding near shorelines and tidal waterways is expected. Minor ocean overwash is also possible along portions of the North Carolina coast, especially areas vulnerable to southerly winds.

