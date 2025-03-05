Andromeda Surgical Announces Strategic Partnerships with Richard Wolf and Quanta System, Accelerating Global Growth and Clinical Development

First Surgical Robot Designed for Continuous Software Evolution—Initial Focus on HoLEP, with Expansion into Other Disease States

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andromeda Surgical, a leading innovator in robotic-assisted surgery, is proud to announce strategic partnerships with Richard Wolf and Quanta System, two global leaders in medical technology. These collaborations mark a major step forward in Andromeda’s rapid development, reinforcing its mission to transform minimally invasive surgery with cutting-edge robotic solutions.

Andromeda’s robotic system is designed to be the first of its kind with constantly improving software, enabling continuous advancements in surgical precision, efficiency, and adaptability over time. This approach ensures that surgeons will always have access to the latest innovations without needing entirely new hardware.

The system’s first clinical application is Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), a gold-standard procedure for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). However, Andromeda’s technology is designed for scalability and will expand into multiple surgical specialties and disease states in the near future.

Since launching its clinical program, Andromeda has already completed 15 successful procedures in Chile and New Zealand in its ASTRA clinical study, underscoring the company’s rapid execution and real-world impact. Prof. Peter Gilling, a world-renowned urologist who pioneered the HoLEP procedure, is the lead principal investigator of the ASTRA Study.

“At Andromeda Surgical, we are moving at an unprecedented pace to redefine the future of robotic surgery,” said Nick Damiano, CEO & Co-founder of Andromeda Surgical. “Partnering with Richard Wolf and Quanta System allows us to deliver a fully integrated solution that advances surgical precision and enhances patient outcomes. With a constantly improving software platform and an expanding range of clinical applications, we are building the future of surgical robotics.”

Strategic Partnerships with Industry Leaders

The collaboration with Richard Wolf, a pioneer in endoscopic imaging and surgical instrumentation, ensures that Andromeda’s robotic system is optimized with best-in-class visualization technologies.

“Andromeda Surgical is bringing a groundbreaking approach to robotic-assisted surgery, and we are thrilled to be part of this journey,” said Jürgen Steinbeck, Co-CEO of Richard Wolf. “Together, we will equip surgeons with the most advanced tools available, driving better patient care and expanding access to minimally invasive procedures.”

The partnership with Quanta System, a global leader in laser technology, further strengthens Andromeda’s capabilities. Quanta’s holmium laser technology is integral to HoLEP, ensuring precise and efficient tissue removal.

“Our collaboration with Andromeda Surgical is a perfect match,” said Girolamo Lionetti, CEO of Quanta System. “By integrating our laser technology with Andromeda’s robotic platform, we are setting a new standard for HoLEP and paving the way for broader applications in surgical robotics.”

A Bold Vision for the Future of Surgery

Andromeda Surgical is committed to continuous software-driven evolution, ensuring its robotic system remains at the forefront of surgical innovation. With an initial focus on HoLEP and plans to expand into multiple surgical fields, Andromeda is well-positioned to reshape the landscape of robotic-assisted surgery.

About Andromeda Surgical

Andromeda Surgical is a South San Francisco, California-based company developing autonomous surgical robots, starting with endourology procedures. The company's vision is to make the difficult parts of surgery easy and empower every surgeon to deliver optimal patient outcomes in every procedure. The team combines expertise from medtech, autonomous vehicles, and other robotics and AI applications, working in conjunction with top global urologists.

About Richard Wolf

Richard Wolf is a full-service provider in endoscopy, offering a wide range of instrumentation and system solutions for minimally invasive medicine. With more than 16 subsidiaries and 130 distributors, Richard Wolf meets the needs of surgeons, medical professionals and patients with high-quality, precision endoscopic instruments. For more information, please visit www.richard-wolf.com.

About Quanta System

Founded in 1985, Quanta System, a 100% Italian company part of El.En. SpA, has been a global leader for 40 years in designing cutting-edge laser systems and gold standard solutions for surgery, dermatology, and aesthetics. By the side of professionals and doctors pursuing its sole aim: improving patient care.

