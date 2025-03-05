Sustainable Living Conference Brings Together America’s Top Homesteading Pioneers
The two-day event features intensive workshops, demonstrations, and essential supplies for aspiring and experienced homesteaders
WACO, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture is proud to announce The Homestead Conference, bringing together renowned homesteading experts, including Joel Salatin and Rory Feek, for a two-day immersive event on April 25-26, 2025. The conference, hosted at Homestead Heritage in Waco, Texas, will feature hands-on workshops, demonstrations, and lectures designed to equip attendees with practical skills for sustainable living and traditional craftsmanship.
"The Homestead Conference serves as a vital gathering space for those who want to build sustainable, land-based lifestyles," said Josiah Wheeler, Director at The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture. "By bringing together some of America's most accomplished homesteaders and award-winning craftsmen, we're creating a unique educational experience that empowers individuals and families to take meaningful steps toward self-sufficiency."
The conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Joel Salatin, renowned sustainable farmer, author, and educator; Rory Feek, award-winning country music artist and full-time farmer; and Beth and Shawn Dougherty, seasoned sustainable farmers and authors of The Independent Farmstead. Topics will span traditional crafts, gardening, soil health, livestock management, kitchen skills, family economy, and infrastructure development.
Attendees will also have access to various homesteading vendors selling supplies and materials, offering everything from backyard poultry starter kits to beekeeping supplies. The conference runs from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM on both days, with tickets priced at $99 for adults and $19 for children ages 3-17.
For more information, visit www.thehomesteadconference.com
Watch the conference trailer here.
About The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture:
The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture is dedicated to fostering sustainable, land-based communities through education and practical skills development. As a catalyst for vibrant agrarian culture, the Institute works to nurture the development of local food systems and traditional crafts, supporting an alternative economy that sustains families and communities. The Institute's programs and events bring together experienced practitioners and newcomers to share knowledge and build lasting connections in the homesteading community.
MEDIA CONTACT
The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture
Josiah Wheeler
(254) 754-9620
media@thehomesteadconference.com
