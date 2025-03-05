Grand Forks County collaborating with Schroeder Middle School on civics education and career day initiatives

Grand Forks County has been actively collaborating with Schroeder Middle School on civics education and career day initiatives. Judges and staff have presented to 8th grade History and ND Studies classes during their segment on the Constitution and the establishment of government. These presentations are conducted quarterly.

In December 2024, Northeast Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Don Hager and Kelly Hutton, Unit 1 Court Administrator, delivered a presentation. In February 2025, Judge Don Hager and Alison Braaten, Grand Forks Clerk of Court, also presented. Their presentations covered various topics, including general information and the history of the North Dakota Court System, the role of the courts as the third branch of government, the structure of the North Dakota Judicial System, the eight judicial districts, differences between District Courts and the Supreme Court, distinctions between criminal and civil case types, students’ rights and responsibilities, and an overview of careers in the judicial system.

A short class activity related to being a member of a jury panel was also conducted that resembled Mad Libs and engaged the students. Students had several questions and court personnel enjoyed answering them and being involved in the school community through civics education.

In April, judicial partners in Grand Forks County will host students from Schroeder Middle School as part of their career day. Participating students, who have expressed interest in law enforcement, judicial careers, and law will have the opportunity to interact with judges, court staff (juvenile court, clerk’s office, staff attorney), law enforcement/probation officers, and states attorneys/defense attorneys in a round table discussion. Students will spend 15 minutes with each group to hear about the careers and ask any questions. We look forward to working with our local judicial partners and showcasing the offerings of judicial services to middle schoolers.