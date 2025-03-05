Abbott Appoints Ehrig, Storm To Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board Of Directors
TEXAS, March 5 - March 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Steve Ehrig and appointed Jennifer Storm to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The GBRA oversees water resources for the communities in its 10-county district.
Steve Ehrig of Gonzales is a founding member of Ehrig Brothers Ag, E-BARR Feeds, and E Brothers Ranches. He is a director with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, serving on the Area Go Texan Committee and a longtime active supporter of the Gonzales Livestock Show Association. He is a member of the Gonzales County Young Farmers of Texas, Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program, Gonzales County Agents’ Advisory Board, Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Texas & Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, and Texas Farm Bureau.
Jennifer Storm of Buda is CEO of Buda Economic Development Corporation. She is a board member of the Hays Caldwell Economic Development Partnership and the Greater Buda Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council and the International Economic Development Council. Storm received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi.
These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.