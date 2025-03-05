Abbott Appoints Ehrig, Storm To Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, March 5 - March 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Steve Ehrig and appointed Jennifer Storm to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The GBRA oversees water resources for the communities in its 10-county district.

Steve Ehrig of Gonzales is a founding member of Ehrig Brothers Ag, E-BARR Feeds, and E Brothers Ranches. He is a director with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, serving on the Area Go Texan Committee and a longtime active supporter of the Gonzales Livestock Show Association. He is a member of the Gonzales County Young Farmers of Texas, Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program, Gonzales County Agents’ Advisory Board, Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Texas & Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, and Texas Farm Bureau.

Jennifer Storm of Buda is CEO of Buda Economic Development Corporation. She is a board member of the Hays Caldwell Economic Development Partnership and the Greater Buda Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council and the International Economic Development Council. Storm received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.