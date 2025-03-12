Priority Partnerships Launches Youth Sports Division to Improve Access to Sports and Activity

New division will infuse corporate sponsorship funding for youth sports programs

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Partnerships , a sports and entertainment sponsorship company, has announced the launch of a new company division focused on facilitating corporate sponsorships to bolster youth sports programs. The new division will develop and manage programs that connect brands to families in their local communities through the sponsorship of youth sports clubs, teams, tournaments, camps, and facilities. The program will aim to make sports participation more accessible for families, fun for kids, and impactful for brand sponsors.“Youth sports sponsorships are a win for all stakeholders,” said Dan Scheinman, Founder of Priority Partnerships. “Through our new youth sports division, we will make it easy for brands to connect in a meaningful way with families in their communities while also driving positive outcomes for their business.”The timing of the launch comes as youth sports programs face critical funding shortages. Priority Partnership’s ambitious vision aims to transform youth sports partnerships through data-driven, highly integrated partnerships that deliver tangible business outcomes for brands while providing essential resources to support youth athletic programs.“Youth sports are an ideal platform for many brands,” added Scheinman. “They are community oriented, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and allow brand partners to form a meaningful relationship with emerging families.”Priority Partnerships, which was founded in 2022 by former Trail Blazers executive Dan Scheinman, provides sponsorship services to many of the Pacific Northwest’s most recognized brands, teams, and events. In May 2024, Priority Partnerships was selected as the sponsorship sales agency for Stronger Youth Brands and its subsidiaries Soccer Shots and Little Kickers, which combine to form one of the largest youth enrichment programs for soccer in the world.For youth sports programs and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.prioritypartnerships.com or contact us by e-mail at operations@prioritypartnerships.com.About Priority PartnershipsPortland, Oregon-based Priority Partnerships is a leading sports sponsorship firm dedicated to creating high-impact commercial partnerships between brands and rights holders. Established in 2022 with the goal of making access to advanced sponsorship services accessible for organizations of all sizes, Priority Partnerships has emerged as a trusted resource for regional, national, and global organizations representing millions of customers, fans, and followers. For more information, visit www.prioritypartnerships.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.