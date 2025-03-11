Anonna Reign’s Captivating Love Triangle “Lazarus” Graces the New York Times Square

The romance novel lighted up New York’s iconic billboard on March 7, 2025.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right above the Pelé store at Times Square, the love story in “ Lazarus ,” debut novel of author Anonna Reign, lighted up the corner of 1560 Broadway, New York on March 7, 2025.“Lazarus” tells the compelling story of Ava, a woman torn between two men — Julius, a wealthy and influential man with everything in his grasp, and Lazarus, a humble yet captivating man who sweeps Ava off her feet. As the love triangle turns deadly, the novel explores the complexities of love, power, and fate, capturing the hearts of readers.Fiction author Anonna Reign captures the literary world with her deeply moving stories that combine romance with spiritual depth. With her ability to blend faith with fiction, Anonna’s writing invites readers to explore profound connections with both their faith and their hearts. Her debut novel, “Lazarus,” inspires readers to share their personal stories of love, faith, and perseverance.With a background in psychology and a passion for advocating for autism awareness, Anonna continues to inspire through her work. When she’s not writing, she enjoys spending time with her family, gardening, and serving her local church.Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, follow Annona Reign’s intriguing love story in ‘Lazarus.”About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

