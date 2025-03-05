Airport Kiosk Market Booming with a 9.4% CAGR, Projected Reach $5.1 Billion by 2032

Airport Kiosk Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Airport Kiosk Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Application, by Airport Size : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". The airport kiosk market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032. The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10654 Multimedia kiosks with the ability to play videos and display instructions using visual guides also provide richer and more engaging user experiences. Deployment of biometric identification like face recognition or fingerprint scans on kiosks provide seamless verification and security during self-service usage without requiring passengers to carry supporting documents always. For instance, in October 2023, SITA and Fraport collaborated to implement face biometrics for identification purposes across all airlines at Frankfurt Airport. By leveraging smart path biometric solution from SITA, which is powered by NEC, a passenger's face becomes their boarding pass. Passengers have the option to securely register in advance using the Star Alliance biometric app on their mobile devices or directly at the check-in kiosk, utilizing their biometric-enabled passports. This integration aims to enhance the overall efficiency and security of passenger journeys throughout the airport.These technologies enhance the kiosk capabilities, ease of use as well as passenger satisfaction leading to higher kiosk adoption rates supporting airport kiosk industry growth. Major solution providers like SITA, Kiosk Information Systems, Embross, and IER have introduced such advanced kiosk systems driving this market trend.The concept of smart airports has gained major momentum globally in recent years with increased focus on leveraging next-gen technologies such as IoT, biometrics, robotics, AI, cloud computing and others to modernize and optimize airport operations as well as enhance passenger experience. Smart airports aim to provide touchless, seamless processing for passengers from check-in to boarding to baggage claim processes via automated self-service kiosk options.The airport kiosk market has been segmented on the basis of component, airport size, application, and region. By component, the airport kiosk market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. As per airport size, the airport kiosk market is divided into small, medium, and large. According to application, the airport kiosk market is segmented into check-in kiosk, automated passport control, common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosks, information, baggage check, ticketing kiosk, and others. Region-wise, the airport kiosk market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global airport kiosk market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the replacement of outdated kiosk systems with more ergonomic models by airports globally. Moreover, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing recognition of airport kiosks among airports.Based on the application, the common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosk segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one fourth of the global airport kiosk market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to the need for cost-effective solutions that enhance flexibility and operational efficiency for both airports and airlines. Moreover, the automated passport control segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the need to expedite passenger clearance and the global trend toward increased border security.Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A10654 Based on airport size, the large segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two thirds of the global airport kiosk market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as large kiosks cater to major airports with advanced functionalities such as automated passport control, common-use self-service (CUSS), retail services, and extensive information provision. These scalable solutions contribute to a seamless passenger experience in major airport terminals. However, the medium segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to many medium airports experiencing economic growth, which spurs investment in airport infrastructure and kiosk systems.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting nearly two-fifths of the airport kiosk market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as U.S. and Canada are major early adopters of integrating advanced technologies in airports to handle increasing air passenger traffic efficiently. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032, as the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly advancing in airport kiosks systems, with countries like China, India, and Japan leading the way through significant investments in systems such as facial recognition, biometrics, and self-service check-in to improve operational efficiency and the passenger experience.Key players operating in the global airport kiosk market include Amadeus IT Group SA, Collins Aerospace, Embross, Thales Group, IER, Kiosk Information Systems Inc., Materna IPS GmbH, NCR Corporation, Olea Kiosks Inc., and SITA. Companies are adopting strategies such as contracts, collaboration, agreement, and others to improve their market positioning.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:➢ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the airport kiosk market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.➢ The airport kiosk market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.➢ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.➢ In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.➢ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.➢ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the airport kiosk market players.➢ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global airport kiosk industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10654 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:➢ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Airport Kiosk Industry.➢ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.➢ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Airport Kiosk Industry, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.➢ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.➢ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.➢ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.★ 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: Airport Kiosk Market to Reach $5.11 Billion, Globally , by 2032 at 9.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑’𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:➢ Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Airport Robots Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Transfer Case Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Aviation Blockchain Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Shooting and Gun Accessories Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Target Drone Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Aircraft Turbocharger Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Aircraft Mounts Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Aircraft Lighting Systems Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030➢ Winglets Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

