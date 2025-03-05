CAR T-cell therapy is revolutionizing cancer treatment, turning a patient’s own immune cells into precision-guided warriors against tumors. By engineering T-cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), this breakthrough therapy unleashes an army that hunts and destroys cancer with unmatched accuracy. Already delivering life-saving results in blood cancers, CAR T-cell therapy is now pushing boundaries into solid tumors and autoimmune diseases.

New York, USA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAR T-cell Therapy Clinical Trial Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 180+ Companies Working in the Domain

DelveInsight’s 'CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline CAR T-cell therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the CAR T-cell therapy pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s CAR T-cell therapy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 180+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline CAR T-cell therapies.

Key CAR T-cell therapy companies such as Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc, Nexcella, Inc, Autolus Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, Orgenesis, CARsgen, TILT Biotherapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Novartis, Kyverna Therapeutics, Hrain Biotechnology, UTC Therapeutics, Kiromic, Suzhou Fundamenta Therapeutics, Gracell Biotechnology, Innovent Biologics, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, CellabMED, Umoja Biopharma, TC BioPharm, ElevateBio, Century Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new CAR T-cell therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline CAR T-cell therapies such as Descartes-08, CART-ddBCMA, NXC-201, AUTO-8, SG299, ORGCAR 19.22, KJ-C2113, TILT-123, P-MUC1C-ALLO1, PBCAR-0191, CTL 119, KYV 101, HR 001, Autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, Gamma delta chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, ThisCART 19 A, AZD 0120, CT 071, Equecabtagene autoleucel, CLM 202, UB VV310, CAR-T cell therapy, Research programme: CAR-T cell therapies, CNTY 108, and others are under different phases of CAR T-cell therapy clinical trials.

In February 2025, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. announced its participation in an investor conference scheduled for March.

In February 2025, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited formed a strategic alliance with Zhuhai Hengqin SB Xinchuang Equity Investment Management Enterprise to fast-track the advancement of allogeneic CAR-T cell products in mainland China.

In February 2025, Anixa Biosciences, Inc. announced the completion of dosing for the final patient in the third cohort of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial, which is assessing its innovative CAR-T cell therapy for recurrent ovarian cancer.

In February 2025, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals reported the first-ever administration of HG-CT-1, its proprietary CAR-T cell therapy, in a human patient. This therapy is designed for adults with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML). The milestone represents a major step forward in their clinical development, underscoring progress toward offering a potentially life-saving treatment for AML patients with limited alternatives.

In February 2025, NICE approved CAR T-cell therapy for adults with large B-cell lymphoma, offering significant benefits in delaying disease progression and enhancing survival. Lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi) is recommended for patients whose cancer is refractory or has relapsed within 12 months of initial chemoimmunotherapy.

The CAR T-cell therapy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage CAR T-cell therapy, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the CAR T-cell therapy clinical trial landscape.

CAR T-cell Therapy Overview

CAR T-cell therapy is a groundbreaking form of immunotherapy that harnesses a patient's own T cells to fight cancer. The process involves extracting T cells from the patient, genetically modifying them to express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that targets specific cancer cell markers, and then reinfusing the engineered cells back into the body. Once inside, these modified T cells recognize and attack cancer cells with heightened precision. CAR T-cell therapies have demonstrated remarkable success in treating hematologic malignancies such as B-cell leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma, offering hope to patients who have exhausted conventional treatment options.

Despite its success, CAR T-cell therapy faces several challenges, including high costs, complex manufacturing, and potential side effects such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity. Additionally, its effectiveness in solid tumors remains limited due to issues like the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and antigen heterogeneity. Researchers are actively working on next-generation CAR T-cell therapies with improved targeting mechanisms, enhanced persistence, and reduced toxicity. Advances such as allogeneic ("off-the-shelf") CAR T cells and armored CAR T cells are being explored to increase accessibility and effectiveness. As research progresses, CAR T-cell therapy continues to evolve, promising new possibilities for personalized and durable cancer treatment.





A snapshot of the Pipeline CAR T-cell Therapies mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Descartes-08 Cartesian Therapeutics III Myasthenia gravis IV infusion CART-ddBCMA Arcellx, Inc III Multiple myeloma IV infusion CTL 119 Novartis II Precursor cell lymphoblastic leukemia-lymphoma IV infusion NXC-201 Nexcella, Inc I/II Amyloid light-chain amyloidosis; Multiple myeloma IV infusion Azercabtagene zapreleucel Precision BioSciences I/II Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; Precursor B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia-lymphoma IV infusion AUTO-8 Autolus Therapeutics I Multiple myeloma IV infusion Igrelimogene litadenorepvec TILT Biotherapeutics I Malignant melanoma; Non-small cell lung cancer; Ovarian cancer; Solid tumors IV infusion SG299 Sana Biotechnology Preclinical Chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; Precursor B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia-lymphoma IV infusion ORGCAR 19.22 Orgenesis Preclinical Precursor B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia-lymphoma IV infusion

CAR T-cell Therapy Therapeutics Assessment

The CAR T-cell therapy pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging CAR T-cell therapy segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

Key CAR T-cell Therapy Companies: Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc, Nexcella, Inc, Autolus Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, Orgenesis, CARsgen, TILT Biotherapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Novartis, Kyverna Therapeutics, Hrain Biotechnology, UTC Therapeutics, Kiromic, Suzhou Fundamenta Therapeutics, Gracell Biotechnology, Innovent Biologics, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, CellabMED, Umoja Biopharma, TC BioPharm, ElevateBio, Century Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and others

Key Pipeline CAR T-cell Therapies: Descartes-08, CART-ddBCMA, NXC-201, AUTO-8, SG299, ORGCAR 19.22, KJ-C2113, TILT-123, P-MUC1C-ALLO1, PBCAR-0191, CTL 119, KYV 101, HR 001, Autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, Gamma delta chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, ThisCART 19 A, AZD 0120, CT 071, Equecabtagene autoleucel, CLM 202, UB VV310, CAR-T cell therapy, Research programme: CAR-T cell therapies, CNTY 108, and others

Table of Contents

1. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. CAR T-cell Therapy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

