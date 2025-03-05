Tempered Glass Cutting Machine Market is registering a CAGR of 5.6% and is projected to reach $6,061.51 million by 2031

market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising demand in the automotive, construction, and consumer electronics sectors

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global tempered glass cutting machine market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. In 2021, the market was valued at $3,492.6 million, and it is projected to reach $6,061.51 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Tempered glass, also known as toughened glass, is four times stronger than standard annealed glass. It is produced by heating silica to approximately 600°C and rapidly cooling it. Machines used for processing tempered glass to achieve desired shapes and sizes are referred to as tempered glass cutting machines.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31347 Factors Driving Market GrowthSeveral factors contribute to the increasing demand for tempered glass cutting machines. The growth in disposable income, technological advancements, new product developments, and a surge in original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarkets have significantly influenced the tempered glass industry. The automotive sector, in particular, has seen notable growth due to the rising demand for tempered glass in rear-view windows, side windows, sunroofs, and other applications. For example, according to a report by the National Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India, the Indian passenger vehicle industry was projected to grow by 22%-25% in 2022. This increasing automotive production is expected to drive the demand for tempered glass cutting machines.Additionally, the construction sector has been growing rapidly in both developed and developing economies due to an increasing demand for commercial spaces such as offices, hotels, malls, and industrial corridors. Tempered glass is widely used in window panels and doors in modern infrastructure. The rise in infrastructure investments, particularly in countries like the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India, has further boosted the growth of the tempered glass cutting machine market. For instance, a report published by the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency highlighted that infrastructure activities accounted for 13% of total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in 2021.Challenges and RestraintsDespite the growth opportunities, certain challenges hinder the market expansion. One such challenge is the long-term use of tempered glass, which can have adverse effects. A drastic change in temperature can cause tempered glass to shatter unexpectedly. Additionally, silicon dioxide, a key component of tempered glass, can pose serious health risks if inhaled, leading to conditions such as silicosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or even lung cancer. These concerns may restrain the production of tempered glass, thereby limiting the demand for tempered glass cutting machines.Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted industries such as construction, manufacturing, and aviation. Lockdowns and restrictions led to halted or reduced manufacturing activities, resulting in decreased production and demand for tempered glass cutting machines. However, as industries gradually resumed operations by the end of 2021, the tempered glass cutting machine market began to recover.Opportunities in the MarketDespite these challenges, the market presents numerous growth opportunities. Rapid digitalization and increasing penetration of smart consumer electronics, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets, have fueled the demand for tempered glass screen protectors. According to an article published by the Economic Times, the smartphone industry recorded an 11% year-on-year growth, with shipments rising from 150 billion in 2020 to 168 billion in 2021. This surge in smartphone production is expected to drive the demand for tempered glass, subsequently increasing the need for tempered glass cutting machines.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31347 Market SegmentationThe tempered glass cutting machine market is segmented based on automation grade, cut type, machine power, and region.By Automation Grade:Semi-automaticAutomatic (Dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period)By Cut Type:Single piece (Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the near future)Multiple piece (Led the market in 2021)By Machine Power:Below 100W (Anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period)100W & above (Led the market in 2021 in terms of revenue)By Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Asia-Pacific garnered the highest revenue in 2021, driven by rapid industrialization and construction activities. However, LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure investments and growing automotive production in the region.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31347 Competitive LandscapeSeveral key players dominate the tempered glass cutting machine market. These companies focus on product innovation, business expansion, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market presence. Some of the major players include:Anhui Glass Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.Anhui Jingling Glass Co., Ltd.Anhui Yinrui Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.Beijing Pujinli Technology Co., Ltd.Bengbu Ruifeng Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.Biesse GroupBotteroCMS Glass MachineryIntermacJinan Sintech CNC Equipment Co., Ltd.LiSECLuoyang North Glass Technology Co., Ltd.Shenyang All-Powerful Science & Technology Stock Co. LTDSolaronix SAStronTuromasVetromac SRLKey Benefits for StakeholdersThe report provides a quantitative analysis of market segments, trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2021 to 2031 to identify potential opportunities.Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing market growth are detailed.Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the influence of buyers and suppliers, helping stakeholders make strategic decisions.An in-depth market forecast analysis assists in understanding future trends.Revenue contributions from major countries within each region are mapped.Market player positioning offers insights into competitive standings and strategic benchmarks.Market Report HighlightsMarket Size by 2031: USD 6.1 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 5.6%Forecast Period: 2021 - 2031Report Pages: 240Segmentation OverviewBy Machine Power: Below 100W, 100W & aboveBy Automation: Semi-automatic, AutomaticBy Cut Type: Single piece, Multiple pieceBy Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEAKey Market PlayersIntermacTuromasBeijing Pujinli Technology Co., Ltd.CMS Glass MachineryAnhui Yinrui Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.Shenyang All-Powerful Science & Technology Stock Co. LTDBotteroJinan Sintech CNC Equipment Co., Ltd.Anhui Jingling Glass Co., Ltd.SolaronixBengbu Ruifeng Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.Luoyang North Glass Technology Co., Ltd.StronBiesse GroupAnhui Glass Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.LiSEC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.