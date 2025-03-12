West Palm Beach Gets Its First-Ever Cannabis Carnival—And It’s a Game Changer

West Palm Beach Cannabis Carnival

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, April 5, 2025, the city is hosting its first-ever Cannabis Carnival , an informative event that brings together cannabis enthusiasts, industry leaders, and anyone curious about medical marijuana.📅 Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025🕚 Time: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM📍 Location: Embassy Suites, 1601 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FLEvent HighlightsFree Medical Marijuana Card CertificationsGetting a medical marijuana card at the event is a more simplified and discounted process than in a clinic. MMJ Health is offering free on-site medical marijuana evaluations for all qualifying attendees.Typically, patients can pay anywhere from $150 to $300 to start the process, but at Cannabis Carnival, patients can get certified at no cost after passing the evaluation.There is still an $80 state fee.“We saw over 100 people walk away with their MMJ cards at our last event,” said Marshall Morgan, CEO of MMJ Health. “We’re making it easier than ever to access medical marijuana in Florida—without the usual barriers.”Carnival Games, Prizes & GiveawaysCannabis Carnival has a range of interactive games, prizes, and giveaways from some of the top brands in medical marijuana.Connect with Cannabis Leaders & ExpertsAttendees of the event can meet dispensary reps, cannabis brands, and industry professionals—all in one place. There will be a chance to ask questions, explore new products, and connect with like-minded patients and brands in the community.West Palm Beach Finally Gets Its TurnEven though South Florida has a long history with medical marijuana, this will be the first event of its kind in West Palm Beach.The Cannabis Carnival is an accessible, community-driven event. With the opportunity to research the medical cannabis world✔ Admission: Free📍 Location: Embassy Suites, 1601 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FL🔗 Register Now: MMJHealth.com/CannabisCarnival Spots are first come, first served, so early arrival is recommended.Vendor Opportunities & Sponsorship OpportunitiesWant to showcase a brand at Cannabis Carnival? Limited vendor spots are available.Contact events@rollingupsales.com to secure a booth.About MMJ HealthMMJ Health is Florida’s trusted leader in medical marijuana certifications, dedicated to compassionate care and patient accessibility. With 20 locations statewide, MMJ Health continues to set the standard for medical cannabis treatment in Florida.Hosted on April 5, 2025, in West Palm Beach, this local event allows attendees to connect and discover many leading medical marijuana brands and products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.