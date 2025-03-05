The Plaza Group Announces Key Vice President Promotions

HOUSTON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Plaza Group, a leading international marketing firm of petrochemicals, refinery products, lignosulfonates along with agricultural products and animal feed ingredients, announces the promotion of two key executives – Garrett Velarde, Sales Manager, and Vincent Velarde, Aromatics Group Manager – to Vice President positions. Both Garrett and Vincent were elected to the board through executive board appointments. The joint promotions represent a significant advancement to leadership positions within The Plaza Group organization.

“We are truly excited to announce these Vice President promotions within The Plaza Group team,” said Randy Velarde, President of The Plaza Group. “Garrett and Vincent bring meaningful experience and an exceptional commitment to the core values we foster at The Plaza Group and will help ensure our renowned service to customers and suppliers. These joint promotions also demonstrate our commitment to maintaining the unique family and cultural values established by the Velarde’s more than 30 years ago.”

Garrett Velarde joined The Plaza Group in 2012 managing customer accounts. His current role involves managing both supply and customer relationships and developing new opportunities for global growth. Prior to joining The Plaza Group, he served as a management trainee with Hercules Offshore. Velarde is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Vincent Velarde joined The Plaza Group in 2016 in the Customer Service and Logistics divisions. After several years in that role, Vincent moved into a commercial position and eventually became Aromatics Manager in 2023. Velarde is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Business Administration.

With these promotions, The Plaza Group will continue forward with its long-standing commitment to personal service in the global marketplace.

About The Plaza Group

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Houston, The Plaza Group is a multi-million-dollar international marketing company of petrochemicals, refinery products, lignosulfonates along with agricultural and animal feed ingredients. The company represents major producers such as Aditya Birla, Aleris, Cenovus Energy, CEPSA, CF Industries, Delek, Hood Container, Mitsui, Nutrien, Oceana, Shell, Total Energies, Valero, Valenz and Yara. For inquiries call (800) 876-3738 or visit the company's website at www.theplazagrp.com .

