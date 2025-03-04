Helping Women Veterans and military spouses achieve

Editor’s note: The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) has two programs aimed exclusively at helping women in the Veteran and military spouse community launch their entrepreneurial journeys. Both programs have helped hundreds of women launch businesses on stronger foundations, providing inspiration, education and a community of women who want to see them win.

“The training I received from the IVMF helped me sharpen my business skills and gain the actionable information I needed to get my business to the next phase,” said Rachel Bell, military spouse and owner of RBG Communications.

Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (V-WISE)

The V-WISE program features a four-week online course that teaches business fundamentals, followed by a capstone in-person event.

Tricia-Ann B., who attended V-Wise Jacksonville said, “I found the breakout sessions to be extremely helpful for my growth. The life experience that was shared by the presenters was the most helpful. I appreciate the vulnerability that was shown, as well as the honesty. If I had to pay for all the information that was given this weekend, I couldn’t afford it.”

“The quality of the speakers, the information shared, the opportunity to network and connect with the speakers separately, and the ability to go back and re-watch the courses to assist in really absorbing the information. All of these things make this program worth its weight in gold. Additionally, the facilitators did an amazing job in ensuring everyone receives touch points, follow-up, and any other necessary information so this is an enriched experience full of connections beyond just the training program,” added Keyani M., a V-WISE Atlanta graduate.

Breaking Barriers in Entrepreneurship (BBiE)

IVMF also offers the 8-week virtual Bunker Labs Breaking Barriers in Entrepreneurship (BBiE) three times a year, providing community and business fundamentals training.

Malika H., a recent BBiE graduate said, “Breaking Barriers has been instrumental in my journey, providing me with the knowledge and tools to pivot my business model effectively. Through the workshop, I gained valuable insights into AI, raising capital and certifying my business. This program not only strengthened my understanding but also boosted my confidence, enabling me to drive my business towards greater success. It truly transformed my approach to entrepreneurship, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support and guidance they provided.”

Find the perfect free program for your business or idea

IVMF has over a dozen entrepreneurship programs ready to meet Veterans and military spouses wherever they’re at in their entrepreneurial journey. It doesn’t matter if you have a business empire generating millions in revenue, an idea scribbled on a napkin or anywhere in between. IVMF has a program that can help you move forward with a community of Veterans eager to see women Veterans and military spouses win.

Find out more about IVMF and their programs and join a community of Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs by applying to V-WISE or Breaking Barriers today. Want to talk with graduates today? Follow IVMF on LinkedIn.