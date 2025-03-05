Veteran turns to VA for urgent diabetic care

Air Force Veteran Anthony Hoskins recently faced a serious health challenge when his blood sugar spiked dangerously high.

As someone living with type 2 diabetes, Hoskins relies on medication to help regulate his blood sugar levels. Without proper management, high blood sugar can lead to nerve damage, kidney damage or failure, damage to the blood vessels of the retina that could lead to blindness, feet problems caused by damaged nerves or poor blood flow that can lead to serious skin infections, ulcerations and in some severe cases, amputation and other long-term complications.

“High blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia, affects people who have diabetes,” said Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Tawana Tucker, who began her career at Montgomery VA in 2005. “If it’s not treated, hyperglycemia can become severe and cause serious health problems that require emergency care, including a diabetic coma.”

When his community doctor prescribed insulin to help stabilize his condition, Hoskins was shocked to learn his insurance wouldn’t cover even the generic version. The cost for just a two-month supply was nearly $400 out of pocket, an expense that was simply not feasible. Faced with this difficult situation, Hoskins knew he needed to find another solution.

During his enrollment in VA health care, Hoskins explained his urgent health issue to the staff and they scheduled an immediate medical appointment. Tucker ensured Hoskins received the appropriate medications without delay.

A VA employee since 2013, Hoskins has always been dedicated to serving his fellow Veterans, but this experience gave him a new perspective.

“As an employee, I’m still learning about all the benefits VA has to offer. I’m thankful to be rid of the financial burden that once seemed insurmountable. I’m grateful to be a Veteran,” he shared.

“VA remains committed to ensuring that no Veteran has to choose between their health and financial stability,” added Tucker. “Whether through life-saving medications, specialized care or critical support services, VA is always here for our nation’s heroes because they’ve earned it.”