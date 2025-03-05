Parliamentary secretary’s statement on B.C. Seniors Care Providers Day

CANADA, March 5 - Susie Chant, parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care, has released the following statement in recognition of B.C. Seniors Care Providers Day on Wednesday, March 5, 2025:

“B.C. Seniors Care Providers Day recognizes the invaluable contribution of thousands of dedicated, compassionate workers, volunteers and family members who provide care for seniors in our communities for our friends and loved ones. The efforts and expertise of these workers enrich the lives of seniors at home, in long-term care homes and in assisted living centres, and we thank and celebrate them.

“The unwavering commitment of those providing care and support to seniors can often go unsung, but their contributions are vital to building and supporting healthy and vibrant communities. As a nurse working in health care since the mid-1980s, I know the essential role that those working in health-care settings offer seniors, including those living with mental and physical disabilities. Health care and recreation assistants help seniors stay physically active and engaged in their communities, impacting and improving lives each and every day. Those in support and administration services maintain the structure necessary to sustain the health and wellness of this vulnerable population. And perhaps most importantly, families and friends do it all: assisting with meals, dressing, bathing, driving them to and from appointments, and offering companionship.

“I would also like to recognize the health authorities, long-term care and assisted living operators, community-based seniors’ services and organizations that advocate for improvements in care for seniors, such as the BC Care Providers Association and Denominational Health. As well, I acknowledge the important role the Office of the Seniors Advocate has in monitoring and advocating for the health and well-being of B.C.’s seniors, and reflecting the concerns raised by seniors and their families.

“As our population ages, there will be more opportunities for careers in this growing sector, which is why we’re investing in our workforce so care can be available for everyone who needs it. We also know that seniors want to stay at home for as long as possible, and that’s why we’re hiring more home-care workers and investing in community-based seniors’ programs such as Better at Home and Social Prescribing, so seniors can receive the services they need to remain safely in their own homes. We’re also expanding innovative programs such as Long-Term Care at Home and Hospital at Home, to give seniors and other people in British Columbia additional supports.

“We know that wait times to access long-term care are increasing and the seniors’ population in B.C. is growing. That’s why we’re building more care homes and upgrading facilities in communities throughout the province. By 2030, we will have added 5,400 new and replacement beds in 32 new long-term care homes in B.C. communities. These buildings are designed with features such as small neighbourhoods and home-like environments to better meet the needs of those experiencing dementia.

“Please join me in celebrating the unwavering commitment of those who help make seniors’ lives better every day. We thank you for enhancing the lives of seniors in British Columbia and look forward to working with you to ensure people receive the best care possible.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the B.C. Seniors’ Guide, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/people/seniors/about-seniorsbc/guide/bc-seniors-guide-12th-edition.pdf

To learn more about the Long-Term Care at Home program, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024HLTH0117-001230

To learn more about Hospital at Home in Island Health, visit:

https://www.islandhealth.ca/our-services/hospital-home-services/hospital-home

SeniorsBC website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/seniors

Office of the Seniors Advocate: https://www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca/

BC Care Providers Association and EngAge BC: https://www.bccare.ca

Denominational Health Association: https://www.denominationalhealth.ca

Better at Home: https://betterathome.ca