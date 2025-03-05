TopCare named an official health and wellness sponsor for PGA TOUR golfer Patrick Rodgers

Itasca, Illinois, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TopCare brand announced today that it is again teaming up with PGA TOUR golfer Patrick Rodgers as an official health and wellness sponsor. TopCare is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners.

This partnership launched last year and was the first for the brand. TopCare offers a broad assortment of quality and affordable products in health, beauty, and everyday wellness essentials.

Throughout the 2025 season, the TopCare logo will appear on the front of Rodgers’ hat during tournament play. The professional golfer will also be featured with a variety of TopCare’s products including electrolyte solutions and powders, allergy relief medication, ibuprofen pain relief, dual action pain relief, cough & cold medicines, oral care, sleep aid and sunscreen products on the brand’s website and social channels as well as in-store marketing displays where TopCare products are sold.

“I am proud to continue and elevate my partnership with the TopCare brand,” Rodgers said. “I admire their commitment to making affordable products that support a healthy lifestyle. It’s exciting to be with a brand that connects with the community at a local level to support this mission. I’ve seen the impact that a holistic approach to health has had on my game and I’m looking forward to helping more people do the same.”

Rodgers, 32, joined the PGA TOUR in 2015 after one of the most accomplished collegiate and amateur careers in history. The Avon, Indiana native attended Stanford, where he tied Tiger Woods for most wins in school history, while also breaking Woods’ school record for lowest-scoring average. During that time, he was the unanimous Number 1 player in the world, sweeping the Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Haskins Awards given to the top amateur/collegiate golfer in the world. Since joining the PGA TOUR, he has recorded four runner-up finishes.

Last PGA TOUR season, Rodgers recorded five Top 10 finishes and finished 53rd in the FedEx Cup Fall standings after qualifying for the playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. Rodgers is currently 19th in the FedEx Cup Standings and is planning to play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational March 6-9 before heading to the Players Championship March 13-16.

To celebrate the partnership, TopCare will be hosting giveaways throughout the year on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages, including a chance to win TopCare products and merchandise signed by Rodgers.

For more information on TopCare or to see where TopCare products are available for purchase, visit https://topcarebrand.com/.

—About TopCare—

TopCare is the go-to brand for health, beauty and everyday wellness essentials.

From cold and flu remedies and certified vitamins to personal products like mouth and body washes, and beauty solutions for nail and skin care, TopCare covers all your personal care needs.

The brand – procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners – has more than 1,600 products currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country.

For more information on TopCare or to see where TopCare products are available for purchase, visit https://topcarebrand.com/.

About Topco Associates, LLC.

Topco Associates, LLC is a $19 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the TopCare brand. For more information, please visit https://www.topco.com/.

Attachments

Heather Warthen Topco Associates LLC 847-329-3375 hwarthen@topco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.