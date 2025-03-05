DraftKings Renews State Council Funding Program and Expands Responsible Gaming Initiatives

BOSTON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM), DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is reinforcing its commitment to Responsible Gaming through a series of initiatives and key milestones. The company is renewing its State Council Funding Program to further support nationwide resources, marking the one-year anniversary of its industry-first My Stat Sheet tool, and launching a national Responsible Gaming focused advertising campaign to raise awareness for responsible play.

"At DraftKings, Responsible Gaming is fundamental to our mission, and we are committed to making tools, resources, and education available to all our players to help them play responsibly," said Lori Kalani, Chief Responsible Gaming Officer at DraftKings. "Through initiatives like My Stat Sheet, which provides players with their personalized play data, and our new national awareness campaign, we’re reinforcing the importance of responsible play. Additionally, with the renewal of our State Council Funding Program, we’re continuing to support organizations that expand access to resources and education for players, their families, and communities."

State Council Funding Program Renewal

Originally launched in 2022, the DraftKings State Council Funding Program has provided over $2 million to state councils and affiliates of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) to support educational campaigns, training programs, and resources nationwide. This year, the company will distribute over $500,000 to 34 U.S. state problem gambling councils, including those in states where it does not operate.

Funding has supported numerous initiatives, such as:

California Council on Problem Gambling: Improved their helpline with an AI-powered report featuring 15 years of filterable data, launched howtoexclude.org as a potential national standard, and produced a 36-minute Responsible Gaming video.



Improved their helpline with an AI-powered report featuring 15 years of filterable data, launched howtoexclude.org as a potential national standard, and produced a 36-minute Responsible Gaming video. Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling: Upgraded facilities and programs at the Center of Recovery-CORE, a treatment facility offering free support to Louisiana residents.



Upgraded facilities and programs at the Center of Recovery-CORE, a treatment facility offering free support to Louisiana residents. Maryland Council on Problem Gambling: Developed 10 infographics for a marketing campaign and expanded outreach capacity in key service areas.



Developed 10 infographics for a marketing campaign and expanded outreach capacity in key service areas. North Carolina Council on Problem Gambling: Provided literature and support materials for individuals and families, upgraded computer systems, and began redesigning their website to strengthen resources for their all-volunteer team.

A Year of Impact With My Stat Sheet

Launched in 2024, My Stat Sheet—an industry-first feature—offers players personalized insights into their gaming behavior with intuitive charts and data. Just one year after launch, nearly half of all DraftKings players have visited My Stat Sheet, with 13 million unique total visits to date, underscoring its impact in promoting informed gaming and responsible play. Similar to providing consumers screen time or fitness tracking, My Stat Sheet gives DraftKings’ players a detailed view of time spent, deposits, withdrawals, contest participation, wagers, and net wins or losses. Players can review their stats across different timeframes, promoting reflection on their play, and complementing the other tools and resources available in DraftKings’ RG Center.

Recent enhancements have given My Stat Sheet a refreshed look, offering improved breakdowns by product (Sportsbook, Casino, and Daily Fantasy) and new insights into deposits and withdrawals, making it even easier for players to track their activity.

National Responsible Gaming Advertising Campaign

DraftKings is launching a national Responsible Gaming advertising campaign during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, backed by a commitment of over $10 million to amplify its message and reach a broader audience. Developed with branding support from the NFL and NBA, the ad emphasizes the importance of setting limits and making informed choices. Airing ahead of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the ad is expected to reach millions of viewers, reinforcing responsible play and promoting sports betting as entertainment strictly for adults.

Beyond these efforts, DraftKings continues to offer a suite of RG tools, including deposit and wager limits, alerts and reminders, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion options. To learn more about DraftKings’ Responsible Gaming initiatives and resources, please visit the RG Center .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

