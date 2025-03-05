Deadline Alert: Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 14, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Elastic N.V. (“Elastic” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESTC) securities between May 31, 2024 and August 29, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ELASTIC INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 29, 2024, after market hours, Elastic released its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results and revised its annual revenue guidance to be between $1.436 billion and $1.444 billion, compared to a previous range of $1.468 billion and $1.48 billion and consensus estimates of $1.48 billion. The Company explained that the revision was due to “a slower start to the year with the volume of customer commitments impacted by segmentation changes that [the Company] made at the beginning of the year, which are taking longer than expected to settle.”

On this news, Elastic’s stock price fell $27.45, or 26.5%, to close at $76.19 per share on August 30, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Elastic had implemented significant changes to its sales operations, particularly with respect to its customer segments in the Americas; (2) the foregoing changes were likely to, and did, disrupt Elastic’s sales operations during the first quarter of its FY 2025; (3) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the stability of Elastic’s sales operations; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Elastic was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for its FY 2025; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Elastic securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 14, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

