Siren Biotechnology Expands Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board with Key Industry Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siren Biotechnology, pioneers of Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for Cancer, today announced the appointment of three distinguished industry and academic experts to its Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board. The new members bring vast expertise in clinical neuro-oncology and translational cytokine biology and will provide strategic guidance as the company advances its platform of breakthrough AAV immuno-gene therapies.

“We are thrilled to welcome these industry-leading experts to our Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dr. Nicole K. Paulk, CEO, Founder, and President of Siren Biotechnology. “Their deep expertise and insights will be invaluable as we advance AAV immuno-gene therapy to the clinic.”

The new members of the Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board include:

Dr. Samuel C. Blackman, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and former Head of R&D at Day One Biopharmaceuticals – A trailblazer in pediatric oncology drug development, Dr. Blackman is a physician-scientist trained in Pediatric Oncology and Neuro-Oncology and has led the early clinical development of more than 10 novel cancer therapeutics. Most recently, Dr. Blackman played a pivotal role in the development, clinical advancement, and FDA approval of OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib), a breakthrough therapy for pediatric low-grade glioma brain tumors. His extensive experience in early-phase clinical trials and precision medicine approaches has contributed to bringing transformative treatments to young patients in need. Dr. Blackman has held roles at Juno Therapeutics, Merck, Seattle Genetics, GlaxoSmithKline, and Silverback Therapeutics and sits on the Board of Directors for both the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and CureSearch for Children’s Cancer.





Co-Founder and former Head of R&D at Day One Biopharmaceuticals – A trailblazer in pediatric oncology drug development, Dr. Blackman is a physician-scientist trained in Pediatric Oncology and Neuro-Oncology and has led the early clinical development of more than 10 novel cancer therapeutics. Most recently, Dr. Blackman played a pivotal role in the development, clinical advancement, and FDA approval of OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib), a breakthrough therapy for pediatric low-grade glioma brain tumors. His extensive experience in early-phase clinical trials and precision medicine approaches has contributed to bringing transformative treatments to young patients in need. Dr. Blackman has held roles at Juno Therapeutics, Merck, Seattle Genetics, GlaxoSmithKline, and Silverback Therapeutics and sits on the Board of Directors for both the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and CureSearch for Children’s Cancer. Dr. Mustafa Khasraw , MD , Professor of Medicine, Neuro-Oncology, Integrative Immunobiology, Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, and Medical Oncologist at Duke University School of Medicine and member of the Duke Cancer Institute – A global expert in Neuro-Oncology, Dr. Khasraw has been at the forefront of clinical research, driving the development of cutting-edge therapeutic strategies for brain cancers. As Deputy Director of the Center for Cancer Immunotherapy at the Duke Cancer Institute, Dr. Khasraw facilitates clinical research and the translation of promising discoveries to the clinic, particularly in the field of immune therapies. His leadership in innovative trial designs has accelerated the translation of promising therapies from bench to bedside, offering new hope to patients with aggressive malignancies. Dr. Khasraw has been Principal Investigator on dozens of brain cancer clinical trials and leads a tumor immuno-biology academic program focused on translational research and clinical trials at the renowned Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.





, , Professor of Medicine, Neuro-Oncology, Integrative Immunobiology, Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, and Medical Oncologist at Duke University School of Medicine and member of the Duke Cancer Institute – A global expert in Neuro-Oncology, Dr. Khasraw has been at the forefront of clinical research, driving the development of cutting-edge therapeutic strategies for brain cancers. As Deputy Director of the Center for Cancer Immunotherapy at the Duke Cancer Institute, Dr. Khasraw facilitates clinical research and the translation of promising discoveries to the clinic, particularly in the field of immune therapies. His leadership in innovative trial designs has accelerated the translation of promising therapies from bench to bedside, offering new hope to patients with aggressive malignancies. Dr. Khasraw has been Principal Investigator on dozens of brain cancer clinical trials and leads a tumor immuno-biology academic program focused on translational research and clinical trials at the renowned Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Dr. Leonidas Platanias, MD, PhD, Director of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center at Northwestern University – An internationally recognized leader in cancer biology and translational medicine, Dr. Platanias has pioneered research on signal transduction pathways in cancer, with a focus on the role of cytokines in cancer and immune response. Dr. Platanias holds the Jesse, Sara, Andrew, Abigail, Benjamin and Elizabeth Lurie Professor of Oncology position in the Departments of Medicine and Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics. He also serves as Associate Vice President for Cancer Programs in Northwestern's Office for Research. Dr. Platanias has published more than 370 papers, and his work has been continuously funded by the National Cancer Institute for almost 30 years. Among his many career honors, Dr. Platanias received the Seymour and Vivian Milstein Award for Excellence in Interferon and Cytokine Research. A member of various scientific societies, he served as President of the International Society of Interferon and Cytokine Research and in other national leadership positions. His groundbreaking contributions have led to advancements in targeted therapies, shaping the development of novel cancer treatments and improved patient outcomes.



The addition of these experts strengthens Siren Biotechnology’s commitment to pioneer next-generation AAV gene therapies that harness the power of cytokine immunotherapy to address some of the world’s deadliest cancers. Their collective expertise will help advance Siren Biotechnology’s innovative platform of AAV immuno-gene therapies, accelerating the development and delivery of potentially transformative treatments to patients who need them most.

About Siren Biotechnology

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Siren Biotechnology is sounding the alarm against cancer. We are the pioneers of Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy, which combines the promise of two transformative therapeutic technologies, AAV gene therapy and cytokine immunotherapy, into a single modality which we believe will redefine how we destroy tumor cells and elicit anti-tumor immunity. Our vision is for Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy to become the standard of care for any solid tumor cancer.

To learn more, visit sirenbiotechnology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for Cancer. It’s Here.

Contact Dr. Akela Kuwahara press@sirenbiotechnology.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.