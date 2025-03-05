Minister Dean Macpherson shares key successes with Portfolio Committee since taking office eight months ago

● Minister Dean Macpherson updated the Portfolio Committee on Public Works & Infrastructure on Wednesday morning on the progress made in his department since taking office.

● The Minister stated that while the department faces several challenges, there are visible signs of progress that have been achieved, which will help improve service delivery.

● He emphasised that in the months ahead, the department will need to accelerate its efforts to ensure that it plays a leading role in turning the country into a construction site, driving economic growth, and creating jobs.

During a Portfolio Committee meeting on Wednesday morning, the Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, updated the committee on the progress made in the department since he took office eight months ago. While the Minister acknowledged that the department faces a number of challenges, he welcomed the visible signs of progress that have been achieved, which will help improve governance and service delivery for all South Africans.

Among the key initiatives implemented under Minister Macpherson in the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure are:

● Establishing a Special Projects Unit within the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure to revive stalled infrastructure projects and prevent future failures.

● Restructuring the Prestige Unit—previously responsible for the Nkandla scandal—to fall under the direct oversight of the Director-General. Furthermore, bringing an end to the practice of unchecked spending, including eliminating R20 million in unauthorised

expenses.

● Tackling the construction mafia head-on by signing the historic Durban Declaration between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and National Treasury to improve cooperation and bring an end to construction site stoppages.

● Releasing 31 public properties valued at R1.4 billion for requests for proposals under the first phase of redevelopment, which is expected to attract R10 billion in private investment and create 165,000 jobs.

● Initiating a process to reform procurement regulations within the department to blacklist non-performing service providers.

● Collaborating with the National Treasury to reform Public-Private Partnership (PPP) regulations, making it easier for the private sector to invest in public infrastructure projects.

● Initiated a number of investigations into allegations of corruption, including the failed nearly R1 billion Telkom Towers project and PSA Oxygen Plant Tender at the IDT.

● Spearheading the revitalisation of small harbours, including Hout Bay Harbour, to transform them into economic hubs that create jobs and drive investment.

● Launching a first-of-its-kind project preparation fund with an R180 million budget to prepare and package infrastructure projects across government. The first bid window of the fund was oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand and investor confidence in the country’s infrastructure pipeline.

● Piloting an ‘Adopt a Municipality’ programme through the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission to ensure that infrastructure budgets are optimally utilised and delays in project execution are minimised.

● Initiating a process to reform the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to ensure that it provides participants with a pathway to permanent employment.

“The progress we have achieved in the eight months since taking office is a testament to our commitment to reforming the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure into the economic delivery unit of South Africa. This will help turn South Africa into a construction site, grow the economy, and create thousands of new jobs,” Minister Macpherson said.

“However, in the months ahead, we must expedite the work we are doing to ensure that South Africans across the country experience the department’s efforts to improve their lives. While we face a number of challenges, we are working to overcome them and enhance service delivery. I have no doubt that, by working together, the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure will play a leading role in building a better country for all South Africans.”

