Minister Dean Macpherson briefs Parliament on progress in Public Works and Infrastructure, 5 Mar

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will address the Portfolio Committee on Public Works & Infrastructure on the Department’s third-quarter performance. He will provide an update on the progress made. The Minister will be joined by senior officials from the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure.

Since taking office eight months ago, the Minister has worked to reinvigorate the Department by implementing a range of measures to improve accountability and service delivery. During the presentation to the Portfolio Committee, the Minister will reflect on the challenges within the Department and the steps being taken to address these concerns.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 05 March 2025 
Time: 09:30
Location: Committee room 4, fourth floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town

Enquiries:

James de Villiers 
Spokesperson to the Minister    
E-mail: Ljames.devilliers@dpw.gov.za 
Cell: 082 766 0276  

Luke Albert
Parliamentary Liaison Officer 
E-mail: Luke.Albert@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 076 063 9923

Minister Dean Macpherson briefs Parliament on progress in Public Works and Infrastructure, 5 Mar

