Minister Dean Macpherson briefs Parliament on progress in Public Works and Infrastructure, 5 Mar

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will address the Portfolio Committee on Public Works & Infrastructure on the Department’s third-quarter performance. He will provide an update on the progress made. The Minister will be joined by senior officials from the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure.

Since taking office eight months ago, the Minister has worked to reinvigorate the Department by implementing a range of measures to improve accountability and service delivery. During the presentation to the Portfolio Committee, the Minister will reflect on the challenges within the Department and the steps being taken to address these concerns.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 05 March 2025

Time: 09:30

Location: Committee room 4, fourth floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town

