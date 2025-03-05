Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa distributes over 800 bicycles to ease scholar mobility in Msinga, KZN, 7 Mar

Members of the media are invited to the Department of Transport’s Back-to-School Shova Kalula Mobility programme which will take place at Shiyane High School in Msinga village, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 07 March 2024.

Under the theme “Growing South African Transport Sector Together”, Transport Deputy Minister Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, will officiate the event and hand over more than 800 bicycles to seventeen (17) schools in the Umzinyathi District Municipality.

The Shova Kalula National Bicycle project has improved mobility for school pupils in remote and rural areas since 2001.

The bicycle distribution programme will be anchored by a Mega Transport Career Expo attended by Department of Transport State Owned Entities and Institutions of Higher Learning to present carrier opportunities in the transport sector to the learners.

Deputy Minister Hlengwa will be joined during the event by the Umzinyathi District and Msinga Local Municipality Mayors as well as the Provincial Transport Portfolio Committee Chairperson, the Msinga Traditional Authority leadership, school principals and members of school governing bodies and parents of bicycles beneficiaries from the 17 earmarked schools.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 7 March 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Shiyane Secondary School, Umzinyathi District. Msinga. KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or monarens@dot.gov.za

Media Contact

Collen Msibi - National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

