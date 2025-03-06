Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka hosts G20 outreach programme at University of Venda, 7 Mar

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka, will on Friday, 07 February 2025, host a G20 Outreach Programme at the University of Venda (UNIVEN), Thohoyandou. The event forms part of a series of initiatives aimed at fostering wider public dialogue and participation in South Africa's G20 presidency. It is expected that representatives of the Limpopo provincial government, business entities, captains of industry, members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries will participate in the event.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 07 March 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: University of Venda Stadium, Thohoyandou

RSVP: Fhulufhelo Maeba, 060 967 8945, Maebaf@dirco.gov.za

#GovZAupdates