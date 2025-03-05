Minister Blade Nzimande hosts inaugural National System of Innovation Transformation Summit, 13 to 14 Mar

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will host the inaugural National System of Innovation Transformation Summit from 13 to 14 March 2025.

Historically, the apartheid regime used science as part of the oppressive state apparatus to exclude and entrench the underdevelopment of the black majority.

Over the past 30 years, the central focus of the post-apartheid democratic state has been the transformation of South Africa into a free, open and democratic society, wherein all forms of exclusion and discrimination shall cease to exist.

Part of this programme included the implementation of major institutional and policy changes in South Africa's National System of Innovation (NSI), over the past three decades.

The overall objective of these interventions being to harness South Africa’s science, technology and innovation capabilities in a manner that facilitates inclusion, the development of the capabilities of all citizens and building a National System of Innovation that is both transformed and responsive to South Africa's development priorities.

Even though the transformative role of science, technology and innovation has been increasingly acknowledged, its potential as a driver of national development is yet to be fully unlocked.

In this context, the inaugural NSI Transformation Summit will allow all stakeholders, including science councils, higher education institutions, government departments, the business sector and organised labour to reflect and engage on the current and future role of the NSI, and to recommend actions to accelerate the realisation of inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development for the benefit of all South Africans.

The Summit will address two fundamental questions

– why post-apartheid NSI transformation efforts have not yielded the desired outcomes, and how the transformation of the NSI can be accelerated and deepened to enable science to serve society and the planet better?

The Summit will include plenary and parallel sessions covering topics like the transformation of knowledge for South Africa's future, STI policy and equity, diversity and inclusion in the current and future research and innovation workforce, knowledge and STI-driven industrialisation and green development, and business innovation and entrepreneurship.

