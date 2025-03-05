Former Utility Clerk for the Village of Byesville in Guernsey County Pleads Guilty in Theft of Utility Payments

COLUMBUS — A former utility clerk for the Village of Byesville in Guernsey County has pleaded guilty in the theft of more than $43,000, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Julie M. Neff admitted to felony counts of theft in office and tampering with records. A bill of information outlining the charges was filed in January 2025 by Guernsey County Prosecutor Lindsey K. Donehue-Angler, and the guilty plea was submitted to Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) opened a preliminary audit and investigation after the Village’s fiscal officer voiced concern about Neff’s handling of utility payments. SIU ultimately identified $43,259.16 in stolen funds and $454.26 in fees owed as a result of late payments on Neff’s personal utility account.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 23. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will seek restitution to the Village of $43,713.42, plus $84,058.20 in audit costs.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 130 convictions resulting in more than $13 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

