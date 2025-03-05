Avocado Green Mattress Named Highest-Rated Innerspring Mattress by Consumer Reports

The Certified Organic Mattress Brand Holds the Top Spot in the March 2025 Issue

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Reports has named Avocado Green Mattress the highest-rated innerspring mattress, as featured in the publication’s March 2025 issue.

Consumer Reports, a nonprofit and independent organization, has rigorously tested mattresses for comfort, body support, durability, and motion isolation for over 50 years.

The Avocado Green Mattress continues to outperform competitors, standing out as a GOTS-certified organic mattress that uses GOLS-certified organic latex, organic cotton and wool, and individually wrapped steel coils that flex independently.

The Best Innerspring Mattress for All Sleep Positions

According to Consumer Reports, the Avocado Green Mattress delivers exceptional support across various sleep styles, performing particularly well for back sleepers and side sleepers of all sizes.

A Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

What sets the highest-rated innerspring mattress apart in the March 2025 testing is not just its performance but its organic certification from the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). It is also one of the only mattresses to hold EWG Verified®, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, and Made Safe® certifications, ensuring that it meets the highest standards for health and safety.

“At Avocado, we believe the best mattress isn’t just about comfort—it’s about values,” said Mark Abrials, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Avocado. “Being the top-performing mattress proves consumers don’t have to compromise. They can dream of better—better sleep, better quality, and a better planet.”

Consumer Reports: A Trusted, Unbiased Resource

Since 1936, Consumer Reports has been empowering consumers with independent product testing and research. The organization’s mattress ratings are based on comprehensive lab tests, including sleeper support, firmness level, motion isolation, and durability. Consumer Reports does not accept advertising or endorse specific brands, ensuring its recommendations remain free from commercial influence.

To read the full Consumer Reports mattress rankings and learn why Avocado Green Mattress is the highest-rated innerspring mattress, visit www.avocadogreenmattress.com/products/green-natural-organic-mattress or pick up the March 2025 issue of Consumer Reports.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's dream is to be one of the world’s most sustainable brands — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality wood furniture. Avocado is radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adheres to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and is a fearless advocate for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards, and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a “Brand that Matters.”

For more information, visit AvocadoGreenMattress.com .

Mark Abrials Avocado Green Mattress press@avocadomattress.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.