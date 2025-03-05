This communication is part of the Communications Pilot to Enhance the Medical Device Recall Program. The FDA has become aware of a potentially high-risk device issue. The FDA will keep the public informed and update this web page as significant new information becomes available.

Affected Product

Sigma Spectrum Infusion System        Spectrum IQ Infusion System

The FDA is aware that Baxter Healthcare Corporation has issued a letter to affected customers recommending certain Spectrum infusion pumps be removed from where they are used or sold:

  • Sigma Spectrum Infusion System V6 Platform
    • Product Code: 35700BAX
    • Unique Device Identifier (UDI): 00085412091570

704198
728888
751492
758399
758614
761662
763197
766291
772611
773302
775486
778837
785425
793453
795240
798065
814485
818850
826637
850214
850854
851500
854157
855803
863354
870307
873114
876483
877014
877102
889153
896292
900181
906422
907176
912242
913562
927864
938265
958176
962828
963975
965158
974676
981605
982459
984154
986132
986634
989053
993087
994417
994842
995538
997153
1006359
1011058
1013925
1014064
1014529
1014856
1017150
1017546
1018229
1018703
1024109

  • Spectrum IQ Infusion System with Dose IQ Safety Software
    • Product Code: 3570009
    • Unique Device Identifier (UDI): 00085412610900

3002100
3003072
3004069
3006254
3006831
3009116
3009918
3011726
3012929
3013032
3013567
3014990
3015179
3015242
3016501
3018280
3018908
3020206
3020290
3020992
3020996
3021929
3023080
3023183
3023537
3023758
3500529
3502799
3502864
3510806
3511639
3512647
3514801
3516888
3517399
3517517
3518558
3519053
3519969
3520138
3520706
3520746
3520829
3521120
3521338
3521873
3521999
3522038
3522253
3522529
3523783
3523984
3524348
3524522
3528869
3528966
3529402
3529628
3529632
3529636
3529928
3529935
3530350
3530787
3531077
3531419
3534705
3539485
3539740
3540240
3540832
3541085
3542213
3542383
3542809
3542839
3543062
3543083
3543172
3544259
3546132
3548337
3548404
3549047
3552392
3554222
3554971
3555901
3555949
3556168
3556278
3556819
3556876
3557131
3557902
3560245
3562324
3562649
3562705
3562975
3564064
3564818
3565462
3565620
3566022
3566254
3567145
3567218
3567998
3568527
3568922
3570910
3571100
3571598
3571972
3573147
3573504
3574293
3575033
3575107
3576026
3576443
3576448
3576730
3576867
3577158
3578268
3578536
3578772
3578906
3584933
3587077
3588099
3590690
3591061
3591360
3591997
3593297
3595222
3598809
3599437
3601012
3601382
3602225
3603240
3603637
3603686
3603842
3603852
3603947
3604716
3605640
3605644
3605994
3606099
3607097
3607681
3608730
3609223
3610668
3610820
3611120
3611140
3611650
3612298
3612886
3613052
3614035
3615599
3615816
3616449
3616568
3616648
3617327
3617431
3617744
3618354
3619039
3619876
3620296
3620427
3620631
3620643
3620757
3621068
3621252
3621777
3623915
3623963
3624131
3624546
3627519
3628177
3630964
3632085
3632710
3632830
3633267
3634729
3634792
3634941
3635142
3637457
3638689
3640189
3642200
3642537
3642720
3645079
3645908
3646680
3647126
3647441
3647540
3647866
3648851
3648878
3650355
3650984
3651372
3654108
3655491
3655618
3655785
3655938
3656531
3656732
3657316
3657541
3657814
3657821
3657995
3659259
3660176
3660244
3662986
3664495
3665624
3666443
3666451
3667116
3668076
3668654
3668851
3669058
3669126
3669307
3670942
3671444
3672061
3672846
3676099
3677241
3679511
3680542
3681596
3681981
3686743
3689421
3691453
3691496
3693341
3696268
3697496
3697667
3697864
3698034
3698139
3698336
3699050
3699248
3699321
3699388
3699822
3699917
3700350
3700551
3701785
3703127
3703425
3703513
3703840
3704056
3704228
3705346
3706311
3706762
3706856
3707896
3708183
3708637
3708695
3709027
3709669
3710188
3711475
3714210
3715824
3717594
3718985
3721608
3721910
3721946
3722620
3723725
3724211
3730270
3730408
3732309
3732476
3734858
3735010
3735261
3735734
3738122
3744219
3744455
3746159
3746749
3749111
3749929
3764591
3767418

What to Do

  • On February 5, 2025, Baxter Healthcare Corporation sent all affected customers a letter recommending the following actions:
    • Immediately locate, isolate, and cease all use of Spectrum pumps with the affected serial numbers. The product code and serial number can be found on the bottom of the infusion pump.
    • Contact Baxter at 800-843-7867 to arrange for the return of the affected pumps for inspection and reservicing as applicable.
    • If you received a communication directly from Baxter share Baxter’s communication with departments within your institution who use the affected products.
    • If you are a dealer, wholesaler, distributor/reseller, or original equipment manufacturer that distributed any affected product to other facilities, please conduct a user-level recall of the affected product that you distributed to customers and check the associated box on the customer portal.
  • Check this web page for updates. The FDA is currently reviewing information about this potentially high-risk device issue and will keep the public informed as significant new information becomes available.

Reason for Early Alert

Baxter Healthcare Corporation recalled the Spectrum infusion pumps due to the potential for missing motor mounting screws, which may have occurred during the servicing process.

Baxter is requesting the return of the affected pumps for inspection and reservicing as applicable. Missing motor mounting screws may lead to insufficient or excessive therapy, interruption in therapy, or delay in therapy, which can result in serious adverse health consequences.

Baxter has reported one serious injury related to this issue.

Device Use

These Baxter Spectrum infusion pumps are intended to be used for the controlled administration of fluids—including medicine, blood, and blood products—to patients.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions should contact your Baxter sales representative or Baxter Global Technical Services at 800-843-7867 Monday through Friday, between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm Eastern Time.

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from distribution to use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified more quickly, and as a result, problems potentially resolved more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program. 