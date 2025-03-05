Zotter Chocolates US Introduces Hand-Scooped Mini Bars, Bringing a European Culinary Innovation to American Consumers

Current available selection of hand-scooped mini bars Zotter Hand-scooped Mini Flavors

Zotter Chocolates US announces the launch of their hand-scooped mini chocolate bars, that have captivated European chocolate enthusiasts for decades.

This launch responds to consistent customer feedback requesting smaller portions for sampling our unique flavor combinations” — Barbara Dolleschal

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zotter Chocolates US announces the launch of their hand-scooped mini chocolate bars, introducing a scaled-down version of their acclaimed hand-scooped chocolate bars that have captivated European chocolate enthusiasts for decades. Hand-scooped chocolate bars, pioneered by Josef Zotter in 1992, revolutionized the chocolate industry with their unique layering technique. These artisanal creations feature multiple layers of chocolate and fillings, hand-crafted using organic and fair-trade ingredients. The innovative process involves manually "scooping" chocolate onto a specially designed long table, creating distinct texture and flavor combinations that have earned cult status across Europe.The new mini collection debuts with five distinctive flavors:• Wild Berries with Vanilla• Blueberries & Lemon• Whiskey Caramel Pecan• Hazelnut Brittle• ButterCaramelEach mini bar weighs 20g, offering consumers an accessible way to explore Zotter's acclaimed chocolate craftsmanship. Two additional flavors - Cognac + Coffee and Raspberry - will join the collection in the next production batch."This launch responds to consistent customer feedback requesting smaller portions for sampling our unique flavor combinations," states Barbara Dolleschal, Chief Chocolate Officer at Zotter Chocolates US. "Initial sales indicate strong market reception, affirming our decision to introduce these smaller formats."The company plans to evaluate consumer response throughout 2025 to inform potential flavor expansions. The hand-scooped mini bars are available through Zotter's US website About Zotter ChocolatesZotter Chocolates, founded in Austria, is renowned for its organic, bean-to-bar chocolate production and innovative flavor combinations. The company maintains strict ethical sourcing practices and is committed to sustainability in chocolate manufacturing.

Making Of Hand-Scooped Chocolate

