Zotter Chocolates US Introduces Hand-Scooped Mini Bars, Bringing a European Culinary Innovation to American Consumers
Zotter Chocolates US announces the launch of their hand-scooped mini chocolate bars, that have captivated European chocolate enthusiasts for decades.
The new mini collection debuts with five distinctive flavors:
• Wild Berries with Vanilla
• Blueberries & Lemon
• Whiskey Caramel Pecan
• Hazelnut Brittle
• ButterCaramel
Each mini bar weighs 20g, offering consumers an accessible way to explore Zotter's acclaimed chocolate craftsmanship. Two additional flavors - Cognac + Coffee and Raspberry - will join the collection in the next production batch.
"This launch responds to consistent customer feedback requesting smaller portions for sampling our unique flavor combinations," states Barbara Dolleschal, Chief Chocolate Officer at Zotter Chocolates US. "Initial sales indicate strong market reception, affirming our decision to introduce these smaller formats."
The company plans to evaluate consumer response throughout 2025 to inform potential flavor expansions. The hand-scooped mini bars are available through Zotter's US website.
About Zotter Chocolates
Zotter Chocolates, founded in Austria, is renowned for its organic, bean-to-bar chocolate production and innovative flavor combinations. The company maintains strict ethical sourcing practices and is committed to sustainability in chocolate manufacturing.
