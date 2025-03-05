DIY Home Décor Market Looks Forward to an Incredible Opportunities: Growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031

The diy home décor market was valued at $240.64 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $372.06 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific DIY home decor market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global DIY home décor market garnered $240.64 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $372.06 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17233 Based on product type, the floor covering products segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global DIY home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the home textile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes furniture segment.Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global DIY home décor market , and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments including supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17233 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominancein terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the North America region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global DIY home décor market analyzed in the research include Forbo International SAHerman Miller Inc.Inter IKEA Systems BVKimball InternationalMannington Mills Inc.Mohawk Industries Inc.OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.Shaw Industries Group, Inc.TARGET CORPORATIONArmstrong World Industries, Inc.Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.Duresta Upholstery Ltd.WALMART INC.WAYFAIR INCWilliams-Sonoma, Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.