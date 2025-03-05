Outbound MICE Market Is Thriving Worldwide Expected to Witness Significant Growth Between 2021-2031

The outbound mice market was valued at $225.90 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1272.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of event type, the exhibitions segment acquired $17.7 billion in 2021, exhibiting 7.8% of the global Outbound MICE Market Share. ” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global outbound MICE market generated $225.9billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1272.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Based on event type, the meetings segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global outbound MICE market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the incentives segment, on the other hand, is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across European continent held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global outbound MICE market share. Moreover, Europe is set to dominate the global outbound MICE market share in 2031.Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific outbound MICE market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global outbound MICE market report include 360 Destination GroupAccess Destination ServicesATPI LTD.BCD GROUP (BCD Meetings & Events)BI WorldwideCarlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT Meetings & Events)CIEVENTSConference Care Ltd.Creative Group, Inc.CSI DMCIBTMITA GroupMARITZMeetings & Incentives Worldwide, Inc.ONE10, LLC

