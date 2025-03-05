PayBright Makes Strategic Investment in Point-of-Sales Software Solutions Provider Figure

Partnership Taps PayBright as Company’s Largest Investor and Exclusive Payment Partner of the Future

RALEIGH, N.C., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayBright , a leading merchant services provider, announced today the company’s strategic investment in Figure, Inc. , making PayBright the point-of-sale (POS) provider’s largest investor and exclusive payment processing partner for the future. Partnering with PayBright’s nationwide network of more than 800 merchant services agents, ISOs, and brokers will exponentially expand Figure’s sales and distribution network.

PayBright continues to invest in bringing industry-leading POS solutions, business management systems and software, and integrated payment solutions to its agent and ISO channel; adding Figure to a growing list of its unique industry partnerships. The company’s investment in Figure follows the creation and expansion of PayBright’s in-house POS Desk, along with more than two dozen integrated software partnerships.

“After years of working together, we are excited to announce PayBright’s official investment in Figure,” said Dustin Magaziner, Founder and CEO of PayBright. “The partnership aligns directly with our focus on supporting quick and full service restaurants, as well as small business owners, by giving our agents a POS solution that they can be excited to share with local merchants. Figure is already one of our team’s best selling POS products, and we couldn’t be more excited to take our partnership to the next level.”

Figure is a cloud-based point-of-sale ordering system designed to streamline workflows and simplify business operations. The end-to-end POS system goes beyond simple payments to provide business and restaurant owners with data and insights designed to help them unlock growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Its robust reporting tools, customized menu settings, and customer and employee management tools are all all designed to enhance small business management with data-driven insights.

“Spearheaded by PayBright’s investment and their independent agents’ commitment to bringing Figure to markets nationwide – we expect to achieve 500%+ growth in YoY partnership sales – and we are poised to make a huge impact in the hospitality industry this year,” said Jin Woo Park, Founder and CEO of Figure, Inc. “Figure has always been committed to creating the best technology solutions for restaurants and small businesses, and with a partner as committed to our success as PayBright, we can continue to deliver innovative solutions designed specifically to meet their needs.”

PayBright is an industry leader in ensuring transparency, affordability, and simplicity for independent agents and their local merchants. The company sets itself apart in the industry by delivering localized support to small business owners with highly trained partner sales professionals. Since 2012, PayBright’s commitment to improving the sales process for independent agents in the merchant services space has helped strengthen partnerships between merchants and agents nationwide. PayBright and its expanding network of 800+ independent sales agents focus on delivering fair pricing, higher commissions, POS support, and customer service excellence – while providing industry-leading technology solutions.

