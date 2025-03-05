Statewide Conservation Efforts Add 19,486 Acres Within and Adjacent to the Florida Wildlife Corridor

$84.9 million investment strengthens the Florida Wildlife Corridor by closing critical gaps and safeguarding resources.

Tallahassee, FL, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a momentous decision on March 5, the Florida Governor and Cabinet approved groundbreaking funding for the permanent conservation of an extensive 19,486 acres spanning seven properties within and adjacent to the Florida Wildlife Corridor. This $84.9 million investment strengthens the Florida Wildlife Corridor by closing critical gaps while safeguarding the state's wildlife, water resources, and working lands. The approved properties span Osceola, Putnam, Hendry, Collier, Charlotte, Levy, and Lake counties.

These acquisitions and conservation easements are funded by the Florida Forever Program at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). Today’s meeting marks a milestone for the Rural and Family Lands Protection program, which has now protected over 200,000 acres since its creation in 2001.

“We thank the Governor and Cabinet for approving these critical acquisitions in the Florida Wildlife Corridor today, the majority of which are in urgent and vulnerable areas of the Corridor facing rapid growth,” said Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation CEO Mallory Dimmitt. “This is a strong start to the year, keeping us on track toward the land protection pace needed annually to achieve a connected Corridor. At the start of the legislative session, these property protections serve as a beautiful and timely reminder of why Florida should continue to make a $500 million investment annually in the state’s land acquisition programs to build on the momentum gained since the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act's passage in 2021."

The Florida Wildlife Corridor is a critical ecological network of 18 million acres that connects existing conservation lands to private working lands, providing a pathway for wildlife to roam and thrive. Nearly 10 million acres are already under permanent protection, and by expanding the protected areas within the Corridor, the state is taking a proactive approach to ensure the long-term sustainability of its natural resources. This decision by Governor DeSantis and Cabinet demonstrates their commitment to environmental stewardship and the conservation of wild Florida.

The following parcels in the Florida Wildlife Corridor were approved during the March Cabinet meeting thanks to the leadership of the landowners, FDEP, FDACS, Florida Conservation Group, Putnam Land Conservancy, Brown Land, Saunders Real Estate, and Tarpon Blue:

A conservation easement in Osceola County of 7,548 acres within the Ranch Reserve DEP Florida Forever project from Kenansville Ranch, LLC. Located within a regionally significant landscape, the property is a mix of improved pastures and pine flatwoods interspersed with wetlands and native creek corridors. Protection of the property’s rural terrain and natural communities provides critical habitat for rare and imperiled species such as the arogos skipper, bald eagle, eastern indigo snake, Florida burrowing owl, red-cockaded woodpecker, sandhill crane, southern fox squirrel, and whooping crane.

Located within a regionally significant landscape, the property is a mix of improved pastures and pine flatwoods interspersed with wetlands and native creek corridors. Protection of the property’s rural terrain and natural communities provides critical habitat for rare and imperiled species such as the arogos skipper, bald eagle, eastern indigo snake, Florida burrowing owl, red-cockaded woodpecker, sandhill crane, southern fox squirrel, and whooping crane. An acquisition in Putnam County of 1,541 acres within the Etoniah/Cross Florida Greenway DEP Florida Forever project from The Suttlemyre Limited Partnership LLLP. Suttlemyre Forest, is comprised of three non-contiguous silviculture tracts located within southwest Putnam County, approximately four miles south of the city of Interlachen. Located within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor, the property will create a connection between existing conservation land, including the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway State Recreation and Conservation Area and the O’Connor Tract Conservation Easement. The property will protect the surface water and aquifer recharge as the north and central portions of the property contain Burntbridge Brook and an unnamed waterway that flows into the Ocklawaha River. The southern-most part of the property has an estimated 4,200 feet of frontage along the north side of the Rodman Reservoir, which is part of the Ocklawaha River basin, a primary tributary of the St. Johns River. The reservoir headwaters originate in the Green Swamp and Lake Apopka area. Protection of the property’s native landscape consisting of basin swamps, sandhill, and scrubby flatwoods will provide habitat for many imperiled species such as Florida black bear, gopher tortoise, sandhill crane, and swallow-tailed kite.

Suttlemyre Forest, is comprised of three non-contiguous silviculture tracts located within southwest Putnam County, approximately four miles south of the city of Interlachen. Located within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor, the property will create a connection between existing conservation land, including the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway State Recreation and Conservation Area and the O’Connor Tract Conservation Easement. The property will protect the surface water and aquifer recharge as the north and central portions of the property contain Burntbridge Brook and an unnamed waterway that flows into the Ocklawaha River. The southern-most part of the property has an estimated 4,200 feet of frontage along the north side of the Rodman Reservoir, which is part of the Ocklawaha River basin, a primary tributary of the St. Johns River. The reservoir headwaters originate in the Green Swamp and Lake Apopka area. Protection of the property’s native landscape consisting of basin swamps, sandhill, and scrubby flatwoods will provide habitat for many imperiled species such as Florida black bear, gopher tortoise, sandhill crane, and swallow-tailed kite. An acquisition in Hendry County of 1,304 acres within the Caloosahatchee Big Cypress Corridor DEP Project from I.M.G. Enterprises. The restoration of this former citrus grove property will help to build connectivity between the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and Big Cypress National Preserve to Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area. Protection and restoration of these ecologically critical habitats provides safe passage and dispersal routes for a wide range of imperiled species and plants, including the Florida panther. The property serves as a primary zone for the federally endangered Florida panther.

The restoration of this former citrus grove property will help to build connectivity between the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and Big Cypress National Preserve to Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area. Protection and restoration of these ecologically critical habitats provides safe passage and dispersal routes for a wide range of imperiled species and plants, including the Florida panther. The property serves as a primary zone for the federally endangered Florida panther. An acquisition in Collier County of 2,577 acres within the Caloosahatchee Big Cypress Corridor DEP Project from Tamiami Citrus, LLC. The property helps to build connectivity between the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and Big Cypress National Preserve to Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area. Protection of these ecologically critical habitats and agricultural lands provides safe passage and dispersal routes for a wide range of imperiled species and plants, including the Florida panther, and protects the integrity and functionality of agricultural activities threatened by development. The property serves as a primary zone for the federally endangered Florida panther.

The property helps to build connectivity between the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and Big Cypress National Preserve to Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area. Protection of these ecologically critical habitats and agricultural lands provides safe passage and dispersal routes for a wide range of imperiled species and plants, including the Florida panther, and protects the integrity and functionality of agricultural activities threatened by development. The property serves as a primary zone for the federally endangered Florida panther. A conservation easement of 3,722 acres in Charlotte County, a project of FDACS Rural and Family Lands Protection Program from Ryals Citrus and Cattle . Ryals Citrus and Cattle is primarily a cow-calf operation. The family also diversified into watermelon farming. The family began ranching this land 100 years ago and the property consists of 3,722 acres in north central Charlotte County. The property is located approximately 12 miles east of Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. The property is adjacent to the first Ryals Citrus and Cattle property acquired in 2023 and protects the Prairie Creek, a headwater of the Peace River. Charlotte County’s Prairie Creek Preserve is situated between the two western parcels and several other conservation areas are located within the vicinity.

. Ryals Citrus and Cattle is primarily a cow-calf operation. The family also diversified into watermelon farming. The family began ranching this land 100 years ago and the property consists of 3,722 acres in north central Charlotte County. The property is located approximately 12 miles east of Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. The property is adjacent to the first Ryals Citrus and Cattle property acquired in 2023 and protects the Prairie Creek, a headwater of the Peace River. Charlotte County’s Prairie Creek Preserve is situated between the two western parcels and several other conservation areas are located within the vicinity. A conservation easement of 1,782.57 acres in Levy County, a project of FDACS Rural and Family Lands Protection Program from the Williams Family. The Williams Project is a family-run agricultural operation. They farm corn, peanuts, watermelon, cabbage, green beans, rye and oats. They also run a cattle and silvicultural operation. The property consists of approximately 209 acres of improved pasture where bahiagrass is the dominant vegetation, approximately 650 acres is irrigated row crops, approximately 1,914 acres of timber, approximately 110 acres of cypress and approximately 618 acres of wetlands. Protecting this property will contribute to enhanced water quality, aquifer recharge, flow attenuation, and flood hazard reduction.

The Williams Project is a family-run agricultural operation. They farm corn, peanuts, watermelon, cabbage, green beans, rye and oats. They also run a cattle and silvicultural operation. The property consists of approximately 209 acres of improved pasture where bahiagrass is the dominant vegetation, approximately 650 acres is irrigated row crops, approximately 1,914 acres of timber, approximately 110 acres of cypress and approximately 618 acres of wetlands. Protecting this property will contribute to enhanced water quality, aquifer recharge, flow attenuation, and flood hazard reduction. A conservation easement of 993.07 acres in Lake County, a project of FDACS Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and Southwest Florida Water Management District from Headwaters Ranch, LLC. This is a cattle ranch comprised of improved pasture, food plots as well as bottom land hardwood areas and native vegetation. The property falls within the Green Swamp Florida Forever project and is due east of the Green Swamp Wilderness Area. Small portions of the property along with several adjacent areas are projected to develop by 2040 in the UF development projections. Sod has previously been cut on the property in the past and could easily be converted for more intense row crop uses. The headwaters of the Withlacoochee River run through the property. The Withlacoochee River has been designated by the State of Florida as an Outstanding Florida Waterway. Typical central Florida plant and animal species, including storks, cranes, alligators, bobcat, and bear on mainly pasture and bottomland hardwood forests.

About the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation

The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation champions a collaborative campaign to permanently connect, protect and restore the Florida Wildlife Corridor – a statewide network of connected lands and waters that supports wildlife and people. As the champion and the guidepost for the Corridor movement, they unite leaders and changemakers to elevate the Corridor and accelerate protection for its most urgent, vulnerable, and irreplaceable connections. To learn more, visit floridawildlifecorridor.org or connect on social media @floridawildlifecorridor.

About Wildpath

Wildpath’s mission is to inspire the appreciation and protection of wild places. They seek to tell powerful stories that raise awareness of conservation issues that inspire policy makers, businesses, communities, and citizens to take action. The team specializes in impact campaigns, photography, video, and advanced remote imaging. Learn more about ongoing Corridor protections by visiting: wildpath.com/progress.

