AssetMark Honors Financial Advisors with Community Inspiration Award

AssetMark donates $60,000 in support of six financial advisors’ outstanding commitment to local charities

CONCORD, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for financial advisors, announced the recipients of its 2025 Community Inspiration Award at the firm’s premier Gold Forum conference in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual Community Inspiration Award honors advisors who make a significant impact in their communities through dedicated service, by awarding $10,000 to each advisor’s charitable organization.

This year’s honored advisors and their respective charitable organizations receiving the donations include:

“We are proud to recognize and celebrate these extraordinary financial advisors who dedicate their time and resources to truly transformative causes,” said Michael Kim, CEO and President of AssetMark. “Their commitment not only enriches their local communities but also sets an inspiring example for others in the industry. Their passion for helping others creates a ripple effect of goodwill, and it is this spirit of service that we are honored to support through the Community Inspiration Award.”

Award recipients were selected by a panel of senior executives at AssetMark. Nominees were evaluated on their ability to inspire, lead, and motivate others, in addition to the time and effort they dedicated to their local charity. All nonprofit recipients are qualified 501(c)(3) organizations.

About AssetMark

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform whose mission is to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Its ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

With a history going back to 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees, and its platform serves over 10,700 financial advisors and over 317,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had over $139 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

