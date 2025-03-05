Pediatric Radiology Market Is Expected to Reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 6.3%

The global pediatric radiology market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pediatric radiology market generated $5.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 (𝗣𝗿𝗲 & 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁) -• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant decline in the growth of the global pediatric radiology market, due to the implementation of lockdown in many countries.• The pharmaceutical industry faced challenges to focus on R&D activities, including the development of pediatric radiology. The entire healthcare industry focused on life-saving and COVID-19-related products during the pandemic.• There were delays in product approvals and launches which further restricted the expansion of the market. Furthermore, most of the clinical trials were postponed to avoid the spread of infections, which slowed down the drug development process. Furthermore, most of the clinical trials were postponed to avoid the spread of infections, which slowed down the drug development process.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pediatric radiology market based on type, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on type, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global pediatric radiology market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the ultrasound segment.Based on application, the cardiology segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global pediatric radiology market and would rule the roost through 2031. The report also provides an analysis of oncology, orthopedics, and other segments.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 -• Hitachi Healthcare,• Siemens AG,• Canon Medical System,• Carestream Health, Inc.,• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,• Canon Medical Systems,• Canon Inc.,• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,• Medtronic plc,• Agfa Healthcare

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global pediatric radiology market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the specialized clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 -Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pediatric radiology market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.• North America (USA and Canada)• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?Q1. What is the total market value of the pediatric radiology market report?Q2. What would be the forecast period in the market report?Q3. Which is the largest regional market for Pediatric Radiology?Q4. What is the market value of the pediatric radiology market in 2022?Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Pediatric Radiology? Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

