The Interesting Store Layout Approach of Global Convenience Store Brand 7-Eleven

YRC highlights key features of the store layout design of 7-Eleven stores, focusing on elements that enhance convenience, efficiency, and customer experience.

Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses worldwide.” — Nikhil Agarwal

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this communiqué, the team of convenience store consultants of 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺 – YRC (YourRetailCoach) seeks to highlight some of the interesting features of the store layout design of 7-Eleven stores.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸Most 7-Eleven stores use one of the simplest of layout types which is the grid layout. It portrays a simple and organised visual of the in-store servicescape. However, unlike any typical grid layout, 7-Eleven stores appear packed with narrow aisles and short shelves. Having narrow isles may seem counter-interruptive to the purpose of achieving ease of navigation but it helps in meeting the objectives of space and inventory optimisation. This approach also allows retailers to host an extensive array of merchandise. Shelves of shorter heights allow a vantage of the different sections and other areas in a retail store. This makes finding goods easier and quicker for customers even if complementary or supplementary products are not shelved in one place.𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁One thing that stands out in 7-Eleven stores is product categorisation or assortment. Products that are often bought together or are complementary or help customers choose are placed on the same shelf or rack extending to neighbouring ones. This facilitates the buying decisions of customers by way of a logical flow of thinking and as reminders. For instance, when buying coffee, it would help if all the coffee products were stacked on the same shelf. The adjoining shelf could host sugar, milk, or chocolate powder. Although this is not a novel approach 7-Eleven stores get it right with remarkable consistency.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗻-𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲Another unique feature in many 7-Eleven stores is in-house snacking. Not many convenience stores do that even today. These snacking spaces are small with fewer tables and are not meant for heavy meals or a proper restaurant experience. It is like fitting a QSR into a retail store. These eating spaces in 7-Eleven stores are designed for light to medium snacking primarily for in-store shoppers. In convenience 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 , YRC underscores the importance of making room for innovation that enhances value propositions.𝗣𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴A common word found in the descriptions of almost every 7-Eleven store is ‘pit stop’. This word is commonly used in the world of car racing where a racing car during a race pulls into a side area for a quick maintenance run lasting for a few seconds. 7-Eleven uses it to amplify the brand image of its stores as places for on-the-go shopping experiences (along with snacking). This is something that also reflects in the overall layout design of 7-Eleven stores highlighting an energetic persona embodying quick and easy shopping. This is also one of the driving fundamentals for optimising impulse buys in convenience stores.To speak to a professional 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 , and Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

5 Types of Retail Store Layout | Store Layout Design | Grid Layout in Retail #store #layoutdesign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.