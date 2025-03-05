Powder Valley Nature Center honors Women’s History Month with Conservation Queens program March 28

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — March is Women’s History Month, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages everybody to celebrate with a distinct conservation twist.

MDC’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center invites the public to Conservation Queens, a special event honoring the extraordinary contributions of women in conservation, happening Friday, March 28 from 6:30 - 9 p.m. at the nature center. This event is free and open ages five years and up.

“The program highlights the pioneering women who have made a lasting impact in protecting and preserving the natural world through leadership, innovation, and dedication,” said MDC Naturalist Lauren Baker.

The event will kick off with a keynote address by Jennifer Battson Warren, Executive Director of the L-A-D Foundation and who formerly served in a leadership role as an MDC Deputy Director. “Warren will share her unique perspective on the evolving role of women in the conservation field, offering valuable insights from her career and the challenges faced by women in environmental leadership,” Baker said

After the keynote, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with dynamic women leaders from various conservation organizations at the Leaders in Conservation informational tables.

“These interactive displays will provide attendees with firsthand knowledge of the vital work being done in habitat restoration, wildlife protection, and environmental stewardship,” explained Baker. Conservationists will be on hand to share their experiences, answer questions, and discuss the diverse ways in which women are shaping the future of conservation.

The event will also feature Herstory Hallway, an engaging exhibit that celebrates the achievements of women in conservation history. The space will include fun and educational games, activities, and interactive displays, and will enable participants to learn about trailblazing women who have made significant contributions to environmental protection.

“Conservation Queens is open to all who are interested in learning about the vital role women play in conservation, whether they are aspiring naturalists, environmental advocates, or simply passionate about protecting the planet. Participants will leave inspired by the leadership and innovation of women in the field,” said Baker

Conservation Queens is free to attend; however, individuals must preregister online for this program at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4VC because there are limited seats.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.