Penomo & Hoovest Financial Group Partner For Tokenized AI & Infrastructure Institutional Finance

Penomo has formed a strategic partnership with Hoovest Financial Group , which collectively administers and manages over $1 billion in assets. This collaboration aims to accelerate institutional capital inflows into tokenized real-world infrastructure, facilitating the connection between asset-heavy renewable energy & physical AI operators and private capital allocators.

The global shift towards sustainable energy & physical AI is driving significant capital into projects building & operating physical infrastructure, such as solar, Data Centers & machines, and financing remains the key bottleneck. Traditional financing models for critical physical infrastructure—primarily debt financing and structured equity are often slow, bureaucratic, and capital-intensive. Institutions keen to allocate capital into sustainability-focused assets are met with high entry barriers, limited liquidity, and inefficient capital deployment instruments.

Penomo , an end-to-end financing protocol solves this by transforming heavy infrastructure-backed assets into institution-grade digital assets using tokenization. This lowers entry barriers, allows risk-weighted sustainability investments, and streamlines multi-channel financing for energy and AI infrastructure. While private equity and real estate have embraced tokenization, infrastructure financing is still emerging, with growing institutional adoption from firms like Ant Group and GCL Energy in Asia and Enel Group in Europe. Sustainability infrastructure-as-an-asset class presents as the next financial innovation frontier.

Recognizing this opportunity, Penomo and Hoovest Financial Group unveil a strategic partnership to bridge institutional capital with tokenized renewable energy and AI infrastructure assets. As the demand for AI Data Centers and energy storage surges, next-generation data centers and high-performance computing hubs require massive capital inflows to scale efficiently. Hoovest, a financial group administering over $1B in assets and $150M worth AUM through its regulated subsidiaries, will leverage Penomo’s digital infrastructure to deploy capital into sustainable energy and AI infrastructure projects, making these tokenized real-world assets more accessible to institutional allocators and financial institutions. Through this collaboration, renewable energy projects and AI-powered infrastructure at both the development and operational stages will gain access to fast, flexible, and cost-efficient capital, reducing the financing gap for global energy transition and sustainable AI expansion initiatives.

Peter Fang , CEO of Hoovest Financial Group, added: “Sustainable investment mandates continue to evolve, and investors are seeking high-quality, tangible assets with data-backed sustainability impact. Together with Penomo we address that need, providing our capital markets network with streamlined access to tokenized, real infrastructure-backed investments, ensuring both long-term value creation and sustainability.”

“Energy & AI transition projects need a rescue from stagnated, high-cost TradFi technology,” says Jasvir Dhillon , Co-Founder and CEO of Penomo. “We are opening new avenues for institutional investors to gain streamlined exposure to sustainable infrastructure assets in a liquid, scalable, and fully transparent manner. Hoovest with its exceptional institutional roots makes a perfect partner to move beyond traditional ESG bonds and equity investments and lead the new financial innovation frontier and make sustainable energy- & physical AI infrastructure as a major asset class.”

About Hoovest Financial Group

Hoovest Financial Group operates an impact-focused investment business specializing in sustainable and alternative assets. Through its various regulated entities, Hoovest provides capital allocation and structuring solutions for institutional investors, asset managers, and family offices seeking exposure to high-growth, sustainability-driven investment opportunities. Through its joint-venture subsidiary, Unitize Fund Solutions Inc ., Hoovest Financial Group administers over $1B in assets and has $150M worth AUM, delivering best-in-class fund structuring, administration, and distribution solutions.

About Penomo

Penomo is an end-to-end financing protocol bridging private capital markets with tokenized AI & renewable physical infrastructure to address the $4tn+ energy financing deficit by 2030. It transforms physical infrastructure into an institution-grade digital asset class, delivering a sourcing & allocation solution to sustainability-oriented institutions and asset managers globally. Backed by top institutions, nominated by Standard Chartered for the Earthshot Prize , and with blended expertise from JPMorgan & Chase, Deutsche Bank, and BlackRock’s Recurrent Energy in institutional finance, digital assets, and infrastructure, its mission is to sustainably power humanity on Earth and beyond.

