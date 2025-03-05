Online Travel Market | Industry Thriving Worldwide at a Significant Growth | Forecast to 2031

In 2020, depending on service types, the transportation segment acquired $145.8 billion, garnering 41.2% of the global Online Travel market share.

The global online travel market was valued at $354.2billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,835.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Online Travel Market by Service types (Transportation, Travel Accommodation, and Vacation Packages), Platforms (Mobile and Desktop), Mode of Booking ( Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and Direct Travel Suppliers), and Age Group (22-31 Years, 32-43 Years, 44-56 Years, and >56 Years): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". As per the report, the global online travel industry was accounted for $354.2billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,835.6billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.Major determinants of the market growthRise in standard of living, increase in purchasing power, and convenience and ease in transactions drive the growth of the global online travel market. Moreover, rise in internet penetration, surge in disposable income, and ease of comparing various travel options supplements the market growth. However, natural calamities, political disturbance, low digital literacy, and availability of internet connection in remote areas hinder the market growth. On the contrary, innovative travel and vacation package deals to help travelers make sound travel decisions would open new opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1743 The transportation segment dominated the marketBy service type, the transportation segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global online travel market, due to reduction in flight rates andavailability of online discounts and travel options. However, the travel accommodation segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period, owing to easy access to number of hotels and resorts on single website and growth in penetration of internet coupled with increased use of mobile.North America held the lion's shareBy region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to greater convenience in making travel arrangements online and rise in exposure to internet coupled with disposable income. However, the market across Asia-Pacificis expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, owing to advent of online service providers such as OTAs.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1743 Major market playersExpedia Group, Inc.Fareportal Inc.Ebury Partners UK LtdHurb Co S/AHRSHostelworld.com LimitedOracle CorporationMakeMyTrip Ltd.SABS Travel TechnologiesPriceline (Booking Holdings Inc.)Thomas Cook India Ltd.Tavisca Solutions Pvt. Ltd.Trip.com Grouptravelomatix.comTripadvisor, Inc.WEX Inc.Key Findings Of The StudyThe online travel market size was valued at $354.2billionin 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,835.6billionby 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.In 2020, depending on service types, the transportation segment acquired $145.8 billion, garnering 41.2% of the global market share.On the basis of platforms, the mobile segment acquired $108.8 billion, exhibiting 30.7% of the global market share.In 2020, by mode of booking, the direct travel suppliers segment was valued at $197.3billion, accounting for 55.7% of the market share.U.S. was the most prominent market in North America in 2020, and is projected to reach $93.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

