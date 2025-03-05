Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2025 was $67.92 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.6% and 15.1%, respectively. These compare with the 3.1% and 22.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 28, 2025, the leverage represented 14.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 14.0% at February 29, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 28, 2025 was $38.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -5.2% and 6.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.9 % Industrials 22.3 % Financials 14.3 % Materials 11.5 % Energy 11.3 % Consumer Discretionary 10.0 % Real Estate 4.2 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9 % Communication Services 0.6 %

The top ten investments which comprised 36.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2025 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 4.2 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.0 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 4.0 % WSP Global Inc. 3.7 % Apple Inc. 3.7 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.7 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.7 % Shopify Inc. 3.4 % Celestica Inc. 3.3 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.0 %

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestme n ts.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.