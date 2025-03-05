The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Launches Online Hub to Counter Misinformation about Nutrition

Chicago, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (“the Academy”), today announced the launch of its new online resource hub dedicated to countering misinformation and uninformed opinions by promoting science-based nutrition.

The hub features Academy research, statements, practice trends and action alerts highlighting the latest evidence-based findings in nutrition science. Designed as a go-to resource for health professionals, policymakers and the public, the hub provides credible, research-backed insights to counter misinformation and ensure that nutrition policies and recommendations are grounded in science.

“Misinformation about nutrition is rampant, and the voices of unqualified individuals often overshadow evidence-based expertise,” said Academy CEO Dr. Wylecia Wiggs Harris. “As the association representing the largest number of food and nutrition professionals, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has a responsibility to combat misinformation with facts and ensure the public has access to credible, science-backed guidance when it comes to nutrition.”

The hub’s launch also marks the beginning of National Nutrition Month®, an annual nutrition education and information campaign sponsored every March by the Academy, that focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. Both initiatives are part of the Academy’s year-round efforts to elevate registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) and nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered (NDTRs) as experts in food and nutrition and key changemakers in establishing healthy, sustainable lifestyles.

“This resource hub is not just a tool for dietitians, it’s a platform for anyone seeking reliable information to make informed choices about their health,” said Livleen Gill 2024-2025 President of the Academy. “We are at a turning point in American health care, and we hope this resource cuts through the growing noise online and in our communities and makes reliable, evidence-based nutrition information more accessible and comprehensible for all.”

The hub is available on the Academy’s website at www.eatrightpro.org/evidence-based-nutrition-information-you-can-trust. For more information on the Academy’s advocacy efforts and National Nutrition Month®, visit www.eatrightpro.org.

