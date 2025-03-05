The Future of Utilities Security: Trends, Challenges, and Market Growth

Allied Analytics

The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge in evolving cyber threat drive the market growth. In addition, advancements and modernization of technology primarily drive the growth of the market. However financial limitations and integration issues are primarily is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, operational resilience is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.The global utilities security market generated $7.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $31.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.The report analyzes these key players in the global utilities security market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Major industry players such as McAfee, LLC, Siemens, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Thales, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, IBM, Honeywell International Inc.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2789 By security type, the cyber security segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than two-fifths of the global utilities security market revenue and is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, owing to the growing digitalization and interconnectedness of utility infrastructure, which has increased the attack surface for cyber-attacks propels the market growth significantly.By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global utilities security market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the growing demand for strong security measures to safeguard vital infrastructure and assets in the utilities sector, such as power plants, substations, transmission lines, and distribution networks aiding the growth of the utilities security market. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 48.0% during the forecast period, owing to the growing use of smart grid technology and the incorporation of renewable energy sources which is expected to fuel the market growth in Asia-Pacific.Buy this Complete Report (364 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:By end user, the oil and gas segment accounted for more than half of the global utilities security market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate the market by 2032. With reduced risks and guaranteed timely and efficient reaction in case of a crisis, thorough risk assessments and emergency response plans are created, which propels the market growth significantly. The electricity segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 18.0% throughout the forecast period, owing to necessity for strong security measures to safeguard vital infrastructure and guarantee a consistent and dependable supply of energy.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2789 By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for more than half of the global utilities security market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the market by 2032, owing to the need to safeguard vital infrastructure and the ever-growing threat landscape that have forced utilities to implement on-premise security measures, which propels the market growth significantly. The Cloud segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 17.2% throughout the forecast period, owing to organization to quickly adjust to evolving security requirements owing to the scalability and flexibility of cloud-based solutions.

