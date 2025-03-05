Packages On Sale for Induction of Maria Sharapova and the Bryan Brothers into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Select ticket packages are now available for weekend’s lineup of entertainment and programming, including a live recording of Served with Andy Roddick

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced today new details surrounding the programming for its 2025 Induction Celebration that will present Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan with the Ultimate Honor in Tennis – induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. This year, the reimagined Induction Celebration, which will be held in Newport, R.I. from August 21-23, 2025, will feature engaging experiences throughout its Fan Fest, including a live recording of the tennis podcast, Served with Andy Roddick. Additionally, the weekend’s celebration will close out with a concert following the formal induction ceremony on Saturday, August 23rd.The three-day celebration in Newport will bring back numerous events, including its Courting Fashion cocktail evening at the iconic Marble House and the Fit for Fame Blazer Presentation dinner. Tennis fans can also look forward to The Tennis Wave at Bowen’s Wharf, a pop-up tennis experience for consumers on the waterfront. This year will also debut the first-ever Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic presented by Fidelity Investments – an entertaining charitable tournament that will feature two teams consisting of Hall of Famers, including Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, Tracy Austin, Jim Courier, and Gigi Fernandez, along with celebrities and creators, all mic'd up as they take the court together through six matches of fast-paced mixed doubles play. More details and participating players to be shared in the coming months.To celebrate the weekend of festivities, fans can now choose from four different packages, which range from exclusive access to Hall of Famers and event day celebrations, to VIP full weekend experiences inclusive of court time with legends and a 3-night stay at a premium Newport hotel:2025 Induction Celebration Packages:• Legends Camp: Includes 7+ hours of court time with Hall of Famers and legends, 3-night stay at a premium hotel in Newport, VIP transportation to and from hotel and airport, dinner and cocktail events with Hall of Famers and premium seating for the 2025 Induction Ceremony.• The Ultimate Experience: Includes a 3-night stay at a premium Newport hotel, transportation to and from Induction Celebration events, access to Fan Fest and VIP spaces, and premium seating to all events and experiences, including Blazer Presentation Dinner, Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic presented by Fidelity Investments, Courting Fashion and more.• The Premium Experience: Includes access to all the exclusive experiences, events, and VIP spaces, including the Induction Celebration, concert, Blazer Presentation Dinner, Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic presented by Fidelity Investments, Courting Fashion, preferred room rates and more.• The Induction Day Experience: Includes access to Saturday’s Fan Fest experience and VIP spaces, and tickets to the 2025 Induction Ceremony, concert, meet and greet with a Hall of Famer, and premium access to a live podcast recording.Ticket package details and pricing can be found at: tennisfame.com/event-packages A la carte tickets for the Induction Ceremony and single weekend events including the Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic presented by Fidelity Investments and the concert will go on sale June 2, 2025.###About the International Tennis Hall of FameThe International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is a non-profit organization that preserves the history of tennis and celebrates its champions to inspire excellence across generations globally. Induction into the Hall of Fame is the Ultimate Honor in Tennis, and to date has been presented to 267 Hall of Famers representing 28 nations. Located in Newport, Rhode Island in the United States, the Hall of Fame honors these legends and chronicles the sport’s history in an interactive museum, digital experiences and global programming. For more information on the International Tennis Hall of Fame, visit tennisfame.com.

