Vislink to Showcase Aero5 5G Transmitter and Advanced Airborne Video Downlink Solutions at Verticon 2025

Revolutionary Aero5 Enables 4K UHD Live Video Transmission Over 5G for Airborne Surveillance and Live Broadcast

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL) a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the defense, public safety and broadcast sectors, announces its participation at Verticon 2025, the premier event for helicopter technology solutions. Taking place from March 11-13 in Dallas, Texas, the event will provide attendees with the opportunity to explore Vislink’s cutting-edge Airborne Video Downlink Systems (AVDS), featuring the revolutionary Aero5 transmitter .

Vislink’s AVDS solutions provide real-time, ultra high-definition (UHD) video transmission from airborne platforms to ground-based command centers, enhancing situational awareness and operational efficiency for defense, public safety, and live broadcasting. The Aero5 is a breakthrough product in Vislink’s Air-To-Anywhere solution, delivering ultra-low latency, 4K video transmission over 5G cellular networks from helicopters and UAVs to command centers, field teams, and live broadcast studios. Featuring eight bonded 5G modems, it ensures unmatched connectivity, reliability, and performance in the most demanding conditions.

“We are thrilled to showcase Aero5 at Verticon 2025,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “With its real-time 4K video capabilities and seamless 5G integration, Aero5 sets a new benchmark for airborne surveillance and live event coverage. It embodies Vislink’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and equipping our customers with the most advanced video transmission solutions available today.”

Alongside Aero5, Vislink will feature a suite of products as part of its market-leading Air-To-Anywhere solution, including:

AeroLink – an ultra-low latency, air-to-ground UHD RF video transmitter for real-time situational awareness.

– an ultra-low latency, air-to-ground UHD RF video transmitter for real-time situational awareness. Mobile Commander – a portable control system enabling dynamic operations across diverse environments.

– a portable control system enabling dynamic operations across diverse environments. CIRAS-X6 – a secure, encrypted receiver, ensuring safe transmission of sensitive live video and data.

– a secure, encrypted receiver, ensuring safe transmission of sensitive live video and data. LinkMatrix – a centralized, cloud-based platform for securely sharing video streams across organizations and responders on mobile devices. It supports SSO authentication and AES encryption to ensure data protection. LinkMatrix can run in a secure private cloud, providing full control over live video transmissions while also enabling seamless management and monitoring. Additionally, the platform offers advanced capabilities such as internet access in helicopters and secondary intercom channels via the IP connectivity of AERO5.

Verticon 2025 attendees can visit Vislink’s team of experts, explore interactive demonstrations, and discover how these cutting-edge air-to-ground live video solutions can enhance operational capabilities at Vislink’s booth #9762.

For more information about Vislink’s participation at Verticon 2025 and its range of airborne video downlink solutions, please go here .

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Press inquiries:

Adrian Lambert

VP Marketing, Vislink Technologies

adrian.lambert@vislink.com

+44 7905 863352

