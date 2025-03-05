Spark Biomedical Receives Health Canada’s Medical Device License for Sparrow Ascent Opioid Withdrawal Treatment

New Health Canada Approval Allows Spark Biomedical to Offer Drug-Free Opioid Withdrawal Relief Across Canada.

Dallas, TX, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical, a leader in wearable neurostimulation technology, announces the receipt of its Medical Device License from Health Canada for Sparrow AscentTM, an FDA-cleared non-invasive, drug-free, neurostimulation device for opioid withdrawal. The approval of this license allows Spark Biomedical to bring its innovative solution to individuals and healthcare providers across Canada, offering a safe, comfortable, drug-free withdrawal treatment option for those with opioid use disorder. Safe Science Solutions will serve as the exclusive distribution partner for Sparrow Ascent in Canada.

“Receiving Health Canada’s Medical Device License is a significant milestone in our mission to provide a safe, drug-free solution for opioid withdrawal.” says Daniel Powell, CEO of Spark Biomedical. “This approval means we can now bring Sparrow Ascent to the people of Canada—offering hope, relief, and a real path forward for those battling opioid dependence. Through our partnership with Safe Science Solutions, we’re committed to making this groundbreaking treatment accessible to those who need it most.”

About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical, Inc. Is a leading U.S.-based medical device developer, committed to unlocking the potential of bioelectronic medicine and bringing to market novel wearable neurostimulation treatment options in behavioral health, women's health, hemostasis, pediatrics, and chronic pain. Spark leverages its neuroscience and engineering expertise to empower healthcare providers and researchers with innovative, evidence-based tools designed to address complex care situations which exceed the capabilities of existing treatment options. Spark has received funding from federal institutions, such as the NIH and DoD, and continues to partner with private and academic institutions. Spark Biomedical is empowering a better way forward for the future of patient care and medical technology. For more information, visit sparkbiomedical.com.

For more information, please contact Udim Obot at udim.obot@sparkbiomedical.com

Udim Obot Spark Biomedical 682-336-0535 udim.obot@sparkbiomedical.com

