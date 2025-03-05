National Police Federation Opposes Expanded Role of CBSA Officers in Canada

The RCMP is the only national police agency capable of effectively securing Canada’s borders

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Police Federation is releasing its official position statement emphasizing that the only approach to effective national border security is led by the RCMP. Canada’s 9,000 km border with the U.S. requires a coordinated, fully trained, and well-resourced enforcement approach. The RCMP is the only agency with officers capable of investigating criminal activities, patrolling remote and rural border regions, and countering organized crime and national security threats through an established and globally respected operational model.

Recent discussions about potentially expanding the Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) mandate to patrol areas between official ports of entry do not consider the fact that the CBSA’s union has openly stated it is short 2-3,000 front-line staff to even meet its current mandate and currently searches only 1% of goods coming into Canada through designated ports of entry. Related patrol, enforcement, arrests, investigations and collaboration with local, provincial, state and federal law enforcement agencies requires highly trained and specialized policing skills and resources. While the government’s announced $1.3 billion investment in border infrastructure and technology is a step forward, it does not address the immediate need for additional RCMP officers who are equipped to handle the complexities of border security.

“The RCMP is the only law enforcement agency in Canada with the specialized training, authority, and infrastructure to police the border between ports of entry effectively,” said Brian Sauvé, President and C.E.O. of the National Police Federation. “Rather than duplicating efforts and diverting resources to other agencies ill-equipped for the task, like Sheriffs who have authority only to detain a person before entrusting carriage of them to the RCMP, the federal government must invest in expanding the RCMP’s Federal Policing Program.”

To ensure a strong and secure border, the NPF urges the federal government to:

Reaffirm the RCMP’s Border Security Role – Maintain the RCMP’s exclusive responsibility for policing the border outside official ports of entry.

– Maintain the RCMP’s exclusive responsibility for policing the border outside official ports of entry. Expand RCMP Federal Policing Personnel – Commit to hiring at least 1,000 additional officers to bolster national security and enforcement efforts.

– Commit to hiring at least 1,000 additional officers to bolster national security and enforcement efforts. Accelerate RCMP Recruitment and Training – Increase RCMP Depot training capacity to produce approximately 480 new officers annually and reduce application processing times.

– Increase RCMP Depot training capacity to produce approximately 480 new officers annually and reduce application processing times. Streamline Equipment Procurement – Expedite access to new technologies and essential equipment to enhance operational effectiveness.

– Expedite access to new technologies and essential equipment to enhance operational effectiveness. Expand Intelligence Sharing and Specialized Units – Strengthen collaborative efforts with integrated enforcement teams and intelligence networks.



“A safe and secure border is critical to national security and public safety. The RCMP is already doing this job effectively, and with sustained investment, we can ensure a stronger, even more amplified response to emerging threats,” added Brian Sauvé.

The National Police Federation remains committed to advocating for the resources and support needed to keep Canada’s borders secure.

Full Position Statement available here: https://npf-fpn.com/app/uploads/securepdfs/2025/03/Ensuring-Effective-Border-Security_PS_March-2025_EN.pdf

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members, by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

