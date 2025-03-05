ALLATRA International Public Movement Engaged with White House Faith Office Leaders

Pastor Paula White-Cain, White House Faith Office, founder of NFAB; Jennifer S. Korn, White House Faith Office, Senior Advisor of NFAB; Pastor Todd Lamphere; Danny Gokey; Pastor Travis Johnson; Pastors Brad Knight and Rachel Knight; Valerie Smian, ALLATRA volunteer Jonathan Cain, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee; Tamryn Foley, Interim Executive Director; Pastor Todd Lamphere, NFAB Member, Vice President of Government Relations of the City Serve; and Valerie Smian, a volunteer of the ALLATRA International Public Movement Minister Reiko Jenkins ACLC Women In Ministry National Xo- Chair ACLC National Executive Committee Member and Dr. Michael Jenkins, President of The Washington Times and Valerie Smian, a volunteer of the ALLATRA International Public Movement

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valerie Smian, ALLATRA International Public Movement volunteer, attended the Unleashed Conference, where she engaged in meaningful discussions with prominent leaders, including Pastor Paula White-Cain and Jennifer S. Korn from the White House Faith Office and the National Faith Advisory Board. The discussions centered on the vital importance of religious freedom, human rights, and the shared commitment to protecting these fundamental values globally.During her conversation with Jennifer S. Korn, Valerie underscored the critical role of the White House Faith Office in safeguarding religious freedom. She highlighted ALLATRA’s unwavering support for the freedom of belief and the rights of all individuals, stressing that no one should face persecution for their faith or personal convictions.Valerie also brought attention to the ongoing persecution of former ALLATRA volunteers since 2015 in Russia by FSB agents, which started following the release of scientific findings on the Siberian magmatic plume. She noted that seven former volunteers are currently imprisoned in Russia, while others have faced torture and intimidation solely for their involvement in ALLATRA and for sharing scientific data with the public.Furthermore, Valerie explained that the entities persecuting former ALLATRA volunteers are part of a broader global network targeting various organizations, including religious groups, worldwide. This network, she stated, has been implicated in systematic violations of religious freedoms and the persecution of individuals and organizations globally.Jennifer S. Korn responded by emphasizing the importance of partnership with the National Faith Advisory Board to stand united in defending the rights of individuals. ALLATRA expresses deep gratitude for the efforts of the White House Faith Office and the National Faith Advisory Board, welcoming the opportunity to collaborate as partners in advancing freedom, justice, and human dignity.The meeting also explored collaboration on « THE UNIVERSAL GRAIN » a fundamental social research project of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, with Jennifer S. Korn, Senior Advisor to the National Faith Advisory Board expressing appreciation for this initiative. She commended ALLATRA’s efforts in fostering common ground, mutual understanding, and respect among individuals of diverse religious backgrounds.In a separate discussion, Valerie Smian met with Reiko Jenkins of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA and Dr. Michael Jenkins, President of The Washington Times. Their conversation focused on addressing networks responsible for the persecution of organizations and the violation of religious freedoms and human rights. The participants reaffirmed the fundamental principle that no individual or entity has the right to infringe upon religious freedom. They emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to defending freedom of speech, freedom of belief, and the protection of human rights.The discussions also addressed the urgent need to combat forces that undermine these freedoms globally. Valerie highlighted the activities of Alexander Dvorkin, a Russian figure and leader of the organization RACIRS, which has extended its influence across Europe, the United States, and Asia, systematically violating the rights and freedoms of citizens worldwide.ALLATRA remains steadfast in its mission of promoting cooperation, mutual understanding, and the protection of fundamental human rights worldwide.

