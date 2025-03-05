Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Mr. Strain will participate in a fireside chat at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time. A link to a live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on our website at www.heartlandexpress.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States and Mexico. Heartland focuses primarily on regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com .

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by Heartland. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Readers should review and consider the factors that may affect future results and other disclosures by Heartland in its press releases, stockholder reports, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Heartland disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.

Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer

319-645-7060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.