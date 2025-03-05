Industrial Hemp Market Set to Surge: Global Valuation to Hit $25.7 Billion by 2034

Industrial Hemp Playing Key Role in Carbon Sequestration and Soil Remediation Aligning with Sustainable Farming Practices: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on a new research report by Fact.MR, worldwide sales of industrial hemp are estimated to reach US$ 25.7 billion by 2034. The market is analyzed to further expand at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Demand for industrial hemp is skyrocketing as more and more industries recognize its versatile and sustainable properties. Once overlooked, this remarkable crop is now being embraced for its myriad uses across various sectors. From textiles and construction materials to biofuels and nutritional supplements, hemp's applications are seemingly endless.

Environmentally conscious consumers are driving much of this demand, as hemp requires minimal pesticides and herbicides, making it an eco-friendly choice for sustainable farming. Its ability to sequester carbon dioxide and remediate contaminated soil further adds to its appeal. Moreover, hemp's durability, lightweight nature, and renewable qualities make it an attractive alternative to traditional materials in manufacturing.

As awareness of hemp's benefits continues to spread, industries are investing in research and development to unlock its full potential. With its multi-faceted applications and sustainable credentials, industrial hemp is poised to become a cornerstone of the green economy, meeting the growing demand for environmentally responsible products and practices.

Key Takeaways from the Industrial Hemp Market Study

The global industrial hemp market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 25.7 billion by the end of 2034

Based on nature, sales of organic hemp are estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.2 billion in 2024.

The market in Mexico is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Revenue from sales of industrial hemp in East Asia is projected to reach US$ 5.9 billion by the end of 2034.

The South Korea market is evaluated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is analyzed to hold a global market share of 24.3% by 2034.

“Use of industrial hemp in textiles, medicines, and food, coupled with global sustainability trends, is creating opportunities for suppliers. Governments worldwide are collaborating to boost global hemp distribution,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players Driving the Industrial Hemp Market

The key businesses driving the Industrial Hemp Market include HempFlax Group B.V; American Hemp; Manitoba Harvest; Endoca; Canopy Growth Corporation; Yunnan Industrial Hemp; Aurora Cannabis; Valley Bio Limited; Marijuana Company of America Inc.; Cronos Group Inc.; Hemp Oil Canada; Dun Agro Hemp Group; Colorado Hemp Works; Cannah International; South Hemp Tecno; MH Medical Hemp GmbH.





Increasing Awareness of Therapeutic Potential of Hemp in Medical Applications

Once relegated to the fringes, industrial hemp is rapidly emerging as a sustainable wonder crop, fueling a wave of cutting-edge innovations across diverse industries. As researchers and entrepreneurs unlock its vast potential, hemp is proving to be a versatile and eco-friendly resource, paving the way for exciting new products and applications.

The automotive industry is also exploring the use of hemp fibers as a reinforcement material for lighter, stronger, and more sustainable car parts. These natural fiber composites could reduce vehicle weight, improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

In the field of biotechnology, scientists are harnessing the unique properties of hemp to develop innovative products. For instance, researchers are exploring the use of hemp-derived compounds, such as cannabidiol (CBD), for their potential therapeutic applications in various medical conditions.

Competitive Landscape in the Industrial Hemp Market

Hemp suppliers are integral to the industrial hemp supply chain. To succeed and make a lasting impact, industry leaders should focus on building reliable supply networks, optimizing cost management, exploring vertical integration, ensuring high product quality, and staying ahead of market trends.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. acquired Leafline Industries in December 2021, gaining authorization to cultivate, process, and distribute cannabis to patients—expanding its market presence in Minnesota.

In March 2021, Curaleaf Holdings Inc. acquired Emmac Life Sciences, a European marijuana company, for US$ 286 million. This acquisition broadened Curaleaf’s footprint across eight countries, including Portugal, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

In May 2020, HempFlax BV, based in the Netherlands, acquired Thermo-Natur, a German manufacturer of natural fiber insulation, marking its entry into the building supply sector.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial hemp market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), product type (fiber, seeds), and end use (food & beverages, consumer textiles, personal products, industrial applications, hemp CBD, supplements, other consumer products), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

