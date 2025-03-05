NCH Appoints Dr. Patrick Smith as President of the Board of Directors of HSS at NCH Kapnick Ambulatory Surgical Center

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick A. Smith, MD, as the new President of the Board of Directors of HSS at NCH Kapnick Ambulatory Surgical Center. Dr. Smith brings over three decades of experience in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine to this leadership role.

A Michigan native, Dr. Smith graduated with honors from the University of Michigan, where he also earned his medical degree. He completed both his surgical internship and orthopedic residency at the University of Michigan Medical Center. Following his residency, Dr. Smith pursued a one-year sports medicine fellowship under the mentorship of Jack C. Hughston, MD, at the Hughston Clinic in Columbus, Georgia. Dr. Smith is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and holds a subspecialty certification in Sports Medicine.

In 1986, Dr. Smith joined the Columbia Orthopedic Group in Columbia, Missouri, specializing in arthroscopic surgery and sports medicine. He served as Head Team Physician for the University of Missouri for 30 years and was instrumental in the care of athletes at the college. In recognition of his contributions, the training center at the University of Missouri football field was renamed the Patrick A. Smith Sports Medicine Center in his honor.

Throughout his career, Dr. Smith has been extensively involved in orthopedic research, publishing in numerous peer-reviewed journals. He conducted the first FDA-sanctioned study on the use of platelet-rich plasma to treat knee osteoarthritis and has been a pioneer in the use of internal bracing for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair and reconstruction. Currently, he is engaged in clinical studies focusing on essential factors for rotator cuff healing.

“Dr. Smith’s expertise, research, and deep commitment to patient care make him an invaluable addition to HSS at NCH,” said Paul Hiltz, President and CEO of NCH. “His leadership will further our mission to provide world-class orthopedic care to our community, elevating the level of treatment available in Southwest Florida.”

“I am honored to join HSS at NCH and be part of a team dedicated to delivering world-class orthopedic care,” said Dr. Smith. “Throughout my career, my passion has been advancing innovative treatments that improve patient outcomes, and I look forward to bringing that same commitment to Naples.”

Dr. Smith’s passion for patient care and his openness to innovative procedures and technologies have been hallmarks of his career. His leadership is expected to further enhance the quality of orthopedic care at HSS at NCH.

###

About NCH

NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) is an Advanced Community Healthcare System™ serving Southwest Florida with premier routine, critical, and specialty care. NCH, a locally governed non-profit, is recognized as one of Healthgrades America’s Top 50 Hospitals which puts it in the top 1% in the nation for clinical excellence, in addition to being named a Top 50 Hospital for Surgical Care. The system is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital) with a total of 713 beds - NCH is an alliance of over 750 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida and is the region’s only Joint Commission accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center. NCH cardiac care is ranked top-3 in the state by Healthgrades. NCH collaborates with the Hospital for Special Surgery for orthopedics, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for pediatrics, and ProScan Imaging for radiology services, ensuring top-tier medical care is available in Southwest Florida. With the largest provider network, urgent/immediate care centers, diagnostic facilities, and two hospitals, NCH is always advancing the quality of care near you. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 15th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2024-2025), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2023-2024). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fourth consecutive year (2025). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics,

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.