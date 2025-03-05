Woman Injured in Columbia Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin Valladares

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

March 5, 2025

Columbia, NH – On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, rescue personnel responded to a restaurant in Colebrook to a report of a female who had sustained unknown injuries in a snowmobile crash.

At approximately 5:24 p.m., dispatch centers received a 911 call regarding a female who had been injured in a snowmobile crash and was located at the Black Bear Tavern in Colebrook. Members of the 45th Parallel EMS, while NH State Police Troop F notified a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officer.

The female operator involved was identified as Crystal Coady, 45, of Salem, NH. Witness statements indicate Coady was travelling on the Corridor Trail 7 in Columbia when she failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree. Coady was able to ride as a passenger on another snowmobile to downtown Colebrook where her riding companions then called 911 for assistance. Coady was evaluated by 45th Parallel EMS before being transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for further evaluation of her injuries.

At this time the investigation into the cause of this crash is still ongoing.